Electrical Design Engineer-Automation and Control system
2024-06-08
Join Our Team as an Electrical Design Engineer at Berg Propulsion!
Are you a talented Electrical Design Engineer looking for an exciting opportunity to advance your career? Look no further! Berg Propulsion, a leading global engineering company, is seeking a dedicated Design Engineer to join our Control System Team.
At Berg Propulsion, we pride ourselves on our innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Our team is composed of experts who collaborate closely to support customers with new projects and field issues. We value diversity, expertise, and a collaborative spirit, making us a leader in the engineering industry.
Your Role:
As an Electrical Design Engineer at Berg Propulsion, you will be instrumental in designing, developing, and testing cutting-edge electrical systems and components. Your problem-solving skills will be crucial in identifying and resolving issues, as well as enhancing our products and procedures. You will work in a dynamic environment, collaborating with other engineers and cross-functional teams to ensure project success.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design & Development: Create and test innovative electrical systems and components.
• Problem-Solving: Identify and address issues with electrical systems and components.
• Collaboration: Work with other engineers and cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.
• Documentation: Develop and maintain detailed technical documentation.
• Process Improvement: Develop procedures, workflows, and design tools to enhance team efficiency.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in electrical engineering.
• Proficiency with CAD software and electrical design tools.
• Strong problem-solving abilities.
• Independent, driven, and self-motivated mindset.
• Excellent communication skills and ability to thrive in a team environment.
• Experience in the maritime industry is a plus.
Why Join Us?
• Innovative Projects: Work on challenging and exciting projects that make a real impact.
• Collaborative Environment: Join a supportive team where your expertise is valued.
• Global Opportunities: Be part of a company with a global reach and influence.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
If you are passionate about electrical engineering and eager to contribute to a team that values innovation and excellence, we would love to hear from you!
Take the next step in your career and join Berg Propulsion.
BERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems. We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
If you have questions about the role or want to know more, please contact recruiting manager Hanna Hvarfvén at: hanna.hvarfven@bergpropulsion.com
