Electrical Design Coordinator
2024-03-21
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Electrical Design Coordinator for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 6-12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Electrical Design Coordinator main tasks include:
• Coordinating electrical design activities
• Preparing design input to the team.
• Planning and defining resource allocation, following up on progress and deadlines.
• Ensuring that processes and designs adhere to the rules and standards for electrical design.
• Reviewing ePlan drawings and ensuring standardization.
• Writing and reviewing technical documentation, including requirements and specifications, design descriptions, FAT/SAT, fabrication, installation, and operation plans.
• Supporting during production/installation of control cabinets.
• Responsible for the energization of control cabinets.
We expect:
• Education or relevant work experience in relevant engineering field.
• Excellent spoken and written English skills.
• Effective technical communication/documentation (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to variating technical backgrounds.
• Experience with electrical and control cabinet systems, including components, wiring, and functionality.
• Experience in coordinating electrical design activities within a team environment.
• Experience supporting the production and installation of control cabinets, including conducting tests to ensure the equipment is safe and built according to standards.
• Proficient in electrical design processes, from requirements to detailed design, through production, installation, and commissioning of electrical equipment.
We are looking for:
• Strong leadership skills and driving projects forward with initiative.
• Organized, thorough, self-sufficient and has attention to details.
• A team-player that can motivate a team through networking and leading with example.
• Excellent communication and coordination skills to work effectively within the team and with external groups.
• Effective technical communication (verbal and written) skills with proven ability to present issues to variating technical backgrounds.
• Strong problem-solving abilities and a detail-oriented approach to design and documentation.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com.
