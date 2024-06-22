Dutch-Speaking Business Development Representative to Eletive (Student)
Eletive is on a mission to enable companies to efficiently measure and foster employee engagement. Through their cutting-edge People Success Platform and ambitious growth targets, Eletive is on a growth journey that could be likened to a rocket ride!
Employee engagement has been shown to improve both profitability and staff turnover, which is the premise on which Eletive helps client companies around the world through their platform and SaaS solution. The team making this possible is made up of 90 supportive and driven individuals, most of whom are based at their centrally placed office in Malmö.
To ensure that Eletive is properly set up for the journey ahead, A-hub is right now seeking a Dutch-speaking Business Development Representative (BDR) to join the team at Eletive on part-time basis as a student consultant.
Your role as a Business Development Representative
As a Business Development Representative, you will play a crucial role in the continued growth at Eletive by identifying and qualifying leads, helping to fuel the sales pipeline, and driving business expansion. Tasks include, but are not limited to:
Identifying potential business prospects.
Generating qualified meetings for Account Executives via outgoing phone calls, email and social selling (SoMe channels such as LinkedIn).
Conducting Discovery Calls to gather information regarding timelines, mandates, and budgets to prepare the Account Executives with valuable prospect information.
Achieving set goals and monthly targets linked to KPIs such as booked meetings, number of outreaches, and calls per day.
Administering activities and customer data with HubSpot and Sales Navigator.
Qualifications:
Fluent language skills in Dutch and English.
Strong interest in learning and developing in a sales role.
Currently enrolled in a YH, college, or university degree with at least one year left of your studies.
Personal Competencies
As a Business Development Representative at Eletive, your personal competencies are what matter most. Specifically, we will be screening for the following qualities:
Result oriented. You set up goals, problem-solve when faced by challenges, and do what is needed to reach your targets.
Humble. You welcome feedback and continuously seek to improve yourself.
Relationship building. You consider the people around you and foster your relationships with others.
Persuasive. You engage others to buy into your ideas through tonality, arguments, and body language.
Structured. You organize and prioritize your work efficiently.
Practical Information
Employment: A-hub student consultant (around two days per week).
Location: On site at the Eletive office in central Malmö.
Start: August.
Sounds great! What next?
Interested candidates should apply as soon as possible, as we are hiring on an ongoing basis. Simply submit your application through the A-hub recruitment platform below. We look forward to hearing from you!
