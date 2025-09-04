Duo Cleaners: Car to Customers & 2000 kr extra for Swedish drivers license!
2025-09-04
Join Our Duo Cleaning Dream Team!
Looking for a more fun, dynamic workday? With duo cleaning, you'll always have a teammate by your side-and you'll start from the same location every day! We're on the lookout for reliable team members with a valid driver's license (Category B) to join a permanent duo team in some areas of Stockholm.
What's the role about?
We're looking for enthusiastic duo cleaners to join our growing team! You and your partner will tackle every home cleaning job together-because teamwork makes everything better. Enjoy the convenience of a Freska company car that you will be able to take to customers. Simply hop on public transport to the pickup point, and you're set to hit the road. Plus, with a fixed work area, you'll spend less time traveling and more time getting things done-giving you a workday that's efficient, enjoyable, and well-balanced.
Who are you?
You've already got experience in home cleaning and know what it takes to deliver top-quality service. You take pride in your attention to detail and understand the value of a job well done. With a valid driver's license (Category B), you're confident navigating between clients. Now, you're just missing one thing: a fantastic teammate to share your workday with! To thrive in this role, you should be social, adaptable, and enjoy working closely with others. Since you and your partner will plan and divide tasks together, being solution-oriented, communicative, and a true team player is key.
Why join a duo team?
More social & enjoyable workdays - Stronger collaboration, great company, and a more varied, fun workday.
Smoother transport - A company car makes getting between clients easy and comfortable.
Fixed area - Work in the same neighborhoods every day-no long trips between jobs.
Less stress at each client's home - Clean faster and more efficiently as a team, making the experience better for both you and the client.
Boost your 5-star ratings - Two pairs of eyes on every detail help raise quality and deliver an outstanding experience for your clients.
2000 kr bonus - if you have a Swedish drivers license
Freska - More than just a cleaning company
Freska is one of Europe's fastest-growing cleaning companies, with one clear goal: to be the best and most recommended workplace for service professionals. Our values-People first, Growth, and Responsibility-guide us every step of the way.
What we offer:
At Freska, we believe happy employees create happy customers. Here's what we provide to support you:
• Collective agreement
• Health benefits
• Paid travel time between customers
• Career opportunities and growth paths
• Training and coaching in home cleaning
• A supportive team and team leader
• Direct office support during your workday
• Bonuses and performance-based rewards
• Guaranteed 50% employment (20 hours/week) with the opportunity to work more
• Unlimited coffee and good vibes in the office
Interested? Send in your application today! After reviewing applications and selecting suitable candidates, you'll have the chance to meet your potential teammate before making a final decision. That way, you can be sure you're a great match and will enjoy working together.
We can't wait to welcome you to our duo team! Så ansöker du
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Freska Sweden AB (org.nr 556752-7881), http://www.freska.se
