Driver to the Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm
Embassy of Bangladesh / Fordonsförarjobb / Solna Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Solna
2026-05-21
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embassy of Bangladesh i Solna
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm invites applications for the post of Driver.
02. Qualifications:
• Working knowledge in English and Swedish;
• Educational qualification should be minimum completed upper secondary education or equivalent;
• Must possess a valid work and residence permit in Sweden;
• Minimum 05 (five) years of experience in driving motor vehicles;
• Appropriate and valid driving license;
• Should be able to perform duties during evenings/weekends as instructed by the authority.
03. Salary and Benefits:
• Monthly Salary of SEK 21,000.00
• Overtime Allowance (as per rules)
• Incentive: An amount equivalent to one month's salary after completion of one year of satisfactory service.
04. Application and Deadline:
Interested candidates are requested to submit their application with resume/CV, cover letter, and names of two references.
Applications should be sent by e-mail to mission.stockholm@mofa.gov.bd
on or before 31 May 2026.
05. For any query: Telefonnummer: +46 8 730 5850 Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9921418