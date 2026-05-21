Driver to the Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm

Embassy of Bangladesh / Fordonsförarjobb / Solna
2026-05-21


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The Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm invites applications for the post of Driver.

02. Qualifications:
• Working knowledge in English and Swedish;
• Educational qualification should be minimum completed upper secondary education or equivalent;
• Must possess a valid work and residence permit in Sweden;
• Minimum 05 (five) years of experience in driving motor vehicles;
• Appropriate and valid driving license;
• Should be able to perform duties during evenings/weekends as instructed by the authority.

03. Salary and Benefits:
• Monthly Salary of SEK 21,000.00
• Overtime Allowance (as per rules)
• Incentive: An amount equivalent to one month's salary after completion of one year of satisfactory service.

04. Application and Deadline:
Interested candidates are requested to submit their application with resume/CV, cover letter, and names of two references.

Applications should be sent by e-mail to mission.stockholm@mofa.gov.bd on or before 31 May 2026.

05. For any query: Telefonnummer: +46 8 730 5850

Så ansöker du

Jobbnummer
9921418

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