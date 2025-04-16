Drive Sales in the Heavy Duty Sector - Become a Sales Engineer at Snap-on!
Oak Consultant Group AB / Säljarjobb / Örebro Visa alla säljarjobb i Örebro
2025-04-16
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oak Consultant Group AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
The Sales Engineer Heavy Duty is part of the Business Unit JOSAM, a dedicated part of our organization that develops our Heavy Duty portfolio in Collision Repair, Wheel Alignment and connected equipment, and drives the commercial success of our brand. He/she is a technical profile with a 'yes we can' attitude and a commercial flair. He/she will support the commercial team and secure the JOSAM solution portfolio is meeting market and customer's demands, by continiuously montoring and testing our portolfio's value, running special projects and execute portfolio exention assignments. He/she will be working closely with the Sales, Support and engineering organizations to secure a premium customer and distribution partner experience.
The Sales Engineer reports to the Portfolio Manager.
Main Responsibilities Develop and execute special projects according to the strategical goals and Business Plan.
Support the commercial team with solution selling into our prospect and customer base.
Partner with sales executives to plan, prepare and execute strategic deals and complex sales cases.
Execute technical demonstrations on new and existing portfolio items.
Execute and document feasability studies for customer requests and tailored solutions approved by the Portfolio Manager.
Execute supplier, distribution and customer visits to develop the commercial success of JOSAM.
Successfully match customer pain/requirements to proposed solutions.
Collect and document competitive intelligence.
Handle and execute technical adjustments on workshop drawings.
Execute testing activities on current and future products and features.
Actively work together with the Business Development team to improve the competence level of our strategical partners in order to maximize success rate of sales and customer satisfaction by technical training and sales support.
Actively drive improvement opportunities within the organization (RCI).
Authority Create and publish new workshop drawings that meet JOSAM's requirements
Plan & execute travels and activities that are relevant to fulfil the responsibility according to the decided Business Plan, cost budget and company policies.
Required Qualifications Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Personal situation that allows traveling. This role requires travel 1-2 days per week.
Experience of the heavy duty automotive industry ; or one of the three major competencies of JOSAM.
Previous experience with customer contact in technical sales situations and hands-on demonstrations.
Comfortable with PCs in general and Microsoft Office in particular (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint).
Previous experience with Autocad and/or Inventor (Autodesk).
Comfortable in conceptualizing, document and present a message or desired change to a stakeholder group in a digital way.
Good scoring in both Presentation & Demonstration skills.
Personal Qualities Ability to drive and organize yourself to meet logistical challenges and efficiency needs.
Driven, inspired, passionate and accountable for a set of goals.
Customer focused and able to deliver on promises.
High technical interest and mindset.
Self-learner - Takes own responsibility for driving important commercial decisions and awareness.
Skilled in Time Management and driven by RCI (Rapid continuous improvement).
Information about the company/workplace
Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics,repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920,Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2024, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
We are collaborating with Oak Consulting for this recruitment. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the position, please don't hesitate to contact Maria Roseen, HR Consultant, at +46 70 259 05 07 or Jennifer Jonsson, HR Consultant, at +46 73 059 31 91.
As selection is ongoing, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. The final application deadline is May 19th.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oak Consultant Group AB
(org.nr 556936-4283), https://www.oakconsulting.se/ Arbetsplats
Oak Consulting Kontakt
Maria Roseen maria.roseen@oakconsulting.se 070-259 05 07 Jobbnummer
9290172