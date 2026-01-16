Drive Business Insight and Change as a Senior Auditor at Volvo Group
2026-01-16
At Volvo Group, continuous improvement drives everything we do - from daily operations to strategic decision-making across our global business. We are now seeking professionals with experience in business control, internal audit, compliance, internal control or related areas who are passionate about driving performance, identifying risks, and supporting operational excellence.
As a Senior Auditor, you'll, as part of an audit team, use your expertise to deliver insights that strengthen internal controls, enhance risk resilience, and improve how the business operates. If you bring a background in business controlling, your operational understanding, performance focus, and ability to connect business outcomes to strategy will be especially valuable in this role.
This is a unique opportunity to work across functions, geographies, and business areas, helping shape the future of Volvo Group while building your own career in a truly global setting.
Volvo Group Internal Audit (GIA)
GIA provides the Board of Directors and Executive Management with independent, objective, and risk-based assurance - identifying strengths and opportunities to support compliance, efficiency, and long-term performance. We also offer impartial advice that strengthens internal controls and supports continuous improvement.
You'll be part of a diverse and multicultural team working across Volvo Group's Trucks Technology & Industrial Division, Business Areas, and Group Functions. Our audits cover a wide range of topics - from operations and commercial processes to strategic initiatives and governance - giving you deep insights into the inner workings of a global industrial leader.
The Position
This position is based at Volvo Group headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
While we offer some flexibility in how you plan your work, the role requires you to be based in Gothenburg and have resident permit and work permit to work in Sweden.
As part of our global audit team, you will engage with operations across multiple markets and regions. You will typically participate in 4-5 audits per year, covering the full audit lifecycle - from planning and fieldwork to reporting and follow-up. You will assess business processes and internal controls, evaluate risk exposure, and provide actionable recommendations that support performance and continuous improvement.
You will also contribute to the evolution of our audit methodology, helping us adapt and stay aligned with Volvo Group's fast-changing business environment and strategic goals.
Your Profile
Experience from Volvo Group, particularly from the Trucks Technology & Industrial Division, or from the automotive industry, is a strong advantage. We also welcome candidates with diverse experience in areas such as business control, internal audit, compliance, finance, or risk management. Whether you bring a strong background in business control, internal or external auditing, or related fields, your ability to drive results, support risk management, and improve business performance is highly valued.
You bring:
Strong business acumen and an understanding of how value is created across operations, sales, supply chain, or services.
Willingness and ability to travel internationally on a recurring and regular basis.
The ability to connect business processes with broader strategic goals and risks.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills, thriving in multicultural, cross-functional environments.
Agility and curiosity - a proactive mindset with a willingness to challenge the status quo.
Comfort using business data and analytics to guide insights and recommendations.
High ethical standards, integrity, and adherence to principles of independence and objectivity.
Fluency in English (written and spoken); additional languages are a plus.
Join Us
At Volvo Group, we value innovation, sustainability, and integrity. We work in an inclusive environment where everyone's ideas and contributions are respected and encouraged.
We are committed to diversity and inclusion and encourage qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
At Volvo Group, you'll be part of a high-performance culture that values trust, curiosity, and continuous improvement. This role offers outstanding exposure and development potential - whether you aspire to move into senior leadership or deepen your specialist expertise.
For further information please contact:
Ingemar Lock (Audit Director), Ingemar.lock@volvo.com
Manuel Menchaca (Audit Director), manuel.menchaca@volvo.com
Linda Skår, linda.skar@volvo.com
HR Director
Last application date is February 8, 2026.
