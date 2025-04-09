Driv innovation inom fordons-PLM Teamcenter BA-roll i Göteborg
Role: BA - Teamcenter configuration
Type; Contract
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (Hybrid)
Job Description:
we are seeking a highly skilled Business Analyst with focus on Teamcenter and its configuration capabilities. The BA will maintain and enhance already existing configuration solutions and be the go-to person when it comes to Teamcenter configuration questions.
Support and hands-on training for our business units will be a part of the role as well as supporting
during upgrades of Teamcenter and supporting services.
Deliveries
Support and maintain Polestar Teamcenter configuration solutions
Together with business users and digital architects enhance configuration solutions
Update and create training material
Be the link between digital and configuration business users
Competence requirements
Teamcenter and Teamcenter Configuration
BOM management
Automotive experience
Other requirements
A team player that has a professional and helpful way towards our stakeholders. Being able to explain
and document complex problems and solutions in different levels.
The Team, Product Quality and Program Definition is a team that is part of the Digital Product
Creation area. Work will also be carried out in close collaboration with the Product Engineering &
Release Management team that resides in the same digital area,
Competence Justification
Please provide a detailed explanation of how the consultant meets the competence requirements outlined in this RFQ.
Teamcenter and Teamcenter Configuration
BOM management
