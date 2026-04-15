Doktorand i miljöanalytisk kemi med fokus på non-target screening
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Third-cycle subject area
Environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry.
Uncovering Hidden Chemicals in Our Food with Advanced Mass Spectrometry
This doctoral project aims to improve our understanding of chemical contaminants in food, focusing on detecting both known and previously unidentified compounds using suspect and non-target screening approaches. The PhD student will develop and apply analytical workflows to characterize complex food matrices.
The project includes i) developing and optimizing screening workflows; ii) improving sample preparation, extraction, and clean-up; iii) detecting and identifying contaminants using LC-HRMS; iv) performing semiquantitative analysis; and v) applying effect-directed analysis (EDA) to link chemical presence with biological effects.
You will work in an international, interdisciplinary team, including the EU project PARC (http://www.eu-parc.eu/).
The project provides access to advanced instrumentation and training in data analysis, scientific communication, and collaborative research.
About the position
We are seeking a PhD student who will advance the understanding of chemical contaminants in food, with a particular focus on suspect and non-target screening approaches. To achieve this aim, you will develop and apply analytical workflows for the detection and identification of known and unknown compounds in complex food matrices, including sample preparation, extraction, and clean-up strategies. Central to the project is the use of liquid chromatography coupled with high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS) for comprehensive chemical screening. The project will also include semiquantification of detected compounds and the application of effect-directed analysis (EDA) to link chemical presence with biological effects. The duties also include preparation of food samples, extraction and analysis of target and non-target compounds, processing of large HRMS datasets, data analysis, statistical evaluation, collaboration with toxicologists and food scientists, and scientific manuscript writing in English.
Requirements
To meet the general entry requirements you must have been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification, satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific entry requirements for the third-cycle courses and study programme in Environmental assessment, specialising in environmental chemistry. To meet the specific entry requirements, you must have knowledge of aquatic ecology, aquatic biogeochemistry, statistics or ecotoxicology.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
Applicants shall hold an MSc in analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, or equivalent. Specialisation in chemical analysis of food contaminants and experience with LC-MS or high-resolution mass spectrometry are valuable merits. Experience with suspect and non-target screening workflows is highly desirable. Data processing skills using statistical computing and visualization tools (e.g. R, or similar) are also considered a merit. Previous experience with chemical analytical laboratory work, particularly involving complex biological or food matrices, is advantageous. Emphasis is also placed on personal characteristics such as strong interpersonal skills, analytical and problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to work independently.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and aquatic ecotoxicology. The department has some 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: http://www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about staff benefits and life as an SLU employee on https://www.slu.se/om-slu/jobba-pa-slu/
Read more about third-cycle courses and study programmes on http://www.slu.se/utbildning/program-kurser/forskarutbildning/
Form of employment / Funding
Employment as a doctoral student (4-year programme).
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:
Uppsala
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2026-07-01
Application and selection:
Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 11 May 2026.
Read more about the attachments that your application should include at https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/how-can-i-become-a-doctoral-student/application/
Selection among eligible applicants is based on the documents attached to the application, and is carried out with regard to the applicant's ability to complete the programme within the allotted time.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-119063". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Lennart Hjelms väg 9 (visa karta
)
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Lutz Ahrens lutz.ahrens@slu.se Jobbnummer
9855283