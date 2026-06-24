Documentation Specialist to Life Science Company in Uppsala
Academic Resource AB Uppsala / Teknikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla teknikjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-24
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Academic Resource is searching for a Documentation Specialist to Life Science company in Uppsala.
The job is a fulltime consultancy assignment, for 6 months initially with opportunities for extension.
Location in Uppsala. Start in august.
Description of the department:
The department is part of Global Supply Chain and is responsible for Global Logistics processes and related QMS documentation for warehouse and logistics operations. The team develops, maintains and improves global procedures, work instructions and other controlled documents, while also supporting document control activities within the eQMS/EDMS. The overall goal of the department is to provide clear, effective and compliant global processes and documentation that support operational execution, consistency and audit readiness across the organization.
Describe the team:
• The team currently consists of three people with varied backgrounds and a broad mix of experience and company knowledge. This creates a strong combination of different perspectives, complementary strengths and a solid understanding of the organization and its processes.
• The team works both independently and closely together, with a high degree of cross-functional collaboration. The work includes a combination of operational support and continuous improvement activities, often in a fast-paced and changing environment with multiple parallel priorities.
Job duties and responsibilities:
• Draft, update and maintain global QMS documents, including GQP, GQWI and related user guidance.
• Creation and revision of the company Learning tasks and trainings associated with QMS documents for Warehouse & Distribution.
• Ensure documents follow the required templates, terminology and document structure.
• Support document control activities in the eQMS/EDMS, including routing, metadata, review follow-up and approval coordination.
• Support Change Controls and Quality Events related to document updates.
• Track timelines, follow up on reviews and help keep documentation activities on schedule.
• Support other related tasks and smaller assignments within the team as needed.
Other Duties:
• Support working sessions with SMEs and capture required updates/actions.
• Support other related documentation tasks within the team as needed.
• Support audit readiness through accurate and timely documentation.
Qualifications:
• Experience writing and maintaining QMS documents, such as SOPs, work instructions, and related controlled documents
• Experience working in a regulated or quality-managed environment
• Experience supporting document control activities in an eQMS/EDMS
• Strong technical writing and editing skills
• Working knowledge of QMS processes, including document control, change control, and quality events
• Ability to work in English and maintain global documents written in English. Excellent written and verbal English is needed.
Good to have:
• Experience from pharma, medical device, life science, or other regulated industries
• Experience with Veeva or similar eQMS/EDMS platforms
• Knowledge of Good Documentation Practice (GDP)
• Familiarity with ISO 9001 or similar quality standards
• Experience with process mapping or structured document formatting
• Swedish language skills
• Experience supporting warehouse and logistics processes or similar operational environments.
Soft skills:
• Structured, proactive, flexible, collaborative and detail-oriented, and comfortable working with different stakeholders, shifting priorities and both urgent and longer-term tasks.
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is the recruitment and staffing company for academics with experience.
We have extensive experience in Leasing, Recruitment and Interim Management in the service sector.
Our business areas are Life Science, Economics & Finance, and HR. We operate in the service sector and mainly in Stockholm & Uppsala.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and keeps in constant contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Submit your CV written in English. Mark your application with reference number: CDS0626
Do you have any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us by email at: rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CDS0626". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Resource AB
(org.nr 556649-0917) Arbetsplats
Academic Resource AB Uppsala Jobbnummer
9977399