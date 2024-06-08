Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer
2024-06-08
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible, taking notice period into account. The estimated duration of the project is 6 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer main tasks include:
• Create new documents.
• Create new revisions of existing documents.
• Find/use appropriate templates.
• Assign reviewers.
• Describe purpose of review.
• Help identify review scope necessary.
• Start review process.
• Proof-read and edit technical documents in English (fix formatting errors, language errors).
• Create clear and easily followed user guides and technical documentation for systems and equipment.
• Help document owners fix existing documents with known errors and bring them into alignment with quality requirements for ESS documentation.
• Structure the documentation.
• Assist with gathering of documentation needed to demonstrate compliance of equipment with safety and quality standards.
• Determine where documentation needs to be complemented or updated.
• Ensure information held by the group is organized and retrievable.
• Manage content of Confluence page (website).
• Manage Jira tasks.
We expect:
• Bachelor's degree in a technical field (e.g., engineering, physics, safety, chemistry) or equivalent education and experience.
• Excellent oral and written English skills.
• Experience in document management.
• Experience writing, proof-reading and editing of technical documentation; experience with documentation in English.
Who are we looking for:
• Strong problem-solving, analytical and technical skills.
• An effective team player with the ability to work in and with teams, as well as independently.
• Has good judgement and uses initiative to identify and resolve problems.
• Clear and organized communication with stakeholders of varying technical backgrounds with ability to compile information in an organized manner and communicate through written media.
• Adaptability to changing demands and priorities, with a willingness to learn new skills.
• Strong organizational skills, planning, and meeting schedule requirements.
• Patience and attention to detail for tasks that involve repetition.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
