Doctoral student in Materials & Manufacturing- focus on Cast Iron alloys
2024-01-09
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University.
We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. The School of Engineering can award doctorates in industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. Working with us, you are close to colleagues in an international environment with great opportunities to influence and develop.
The department of materials and manufacturing is a vibrant multidisciplinary research environment that advances the state-of-the-art knowledge and fosters the development of highly skilled researchers and professionals. Our research focuses on material properties and manufacturing processes for cast components. The work at the department is based on the understanding and control of materials microstructures and mechanical and physical properties behavior.
The research at the department is primarily conducted in collaboration with industry and is normally based on experimental work in the laboratory/industry as well as modelling and simulation. The research method is a holistic approach to the entire value-chain of component manufacturing: a synergetic approach includes alloy design, manufacturing process, post-treatments, microstructural study, properties characterization, finishing treatments, and modelling of local performances with the final aim to implement the results into design tools.
The department cooperates with various national and international research institutes as well as industrial partners and is engaged in basic and applied research projects. Coproduction with industrial partners is a strong characteristic of our project portfolio, both with large companies and SMEs.
The department is looking for committed Doctoral students in Materials and Manufacturing with good communication skills.
Job description
As a doctoral student at Jönköping University, the working time is devoted primarily to doctoral studies. This includes studying doctoral courses, participating in scientific conferences, publishing scientific papers, writing a licentiate thesis and finally a doctoral dissertation. Up to 20% of the working time may be allocated for teaching and administrative work.
The doctoral positions are connected to a research project focused on industrial problems of controlling properties and defects which result during the manufacturing of cast iron components. Topics related to the problem are, for example: industrial production of cast iron, physical metallurgy, solidification of metals, heat transfer, and thermophysical properties. The research is conducted in collaboration with industry and includes experimental work, data analysis, mathematical modelling, project management and research communication. The experimental work may be conducted both in an industrial setting or a laboratory environment.
To ensure industrial relevance, it is important to maintain a wide perspective on the research, including environment, economy, and social impact.
Qualification
To be eligible for the position, you should have a Master's degree in Metallurgy and Materials
Engineering or related topics, including at least 240 credits, of which a minimum of 60 credits must have been achieved at second cycle level, or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or abroad.
- be excited to work in an international team environment with colleagues from both academy and industry,
- have a curious and innovative mind-set,
- have knowledge of materials and manufacturing methods,
- are familiar with physical metallurgy or thermodynamics,
- have hands-on experience with some materials characterization methods, such as: metallographic preparation, microscopy, spectroscopy, mechanical testing, and thermal analysis,
- understand measurement, data analysis, and error,
- be familiar with a programming/scripting language.
Due to the international working environment, professional ability to express yourself in writing and speaking in English language, is expected. The ability to speak and write in Swedish is meritorious, as the work is in close collaboration with Swedish companies.
To be eligible for the position you should also:
- have experience working in an international team environment with colleagues from both academy and industry,
- have hands-on experience with metal casting,
- have hands-on experience with data analysis and model regression,
- be result-oriented, motivated, and willing to face challenges,
- have experience publishing in a scientific journal,
- have good skills of communication and oral presentation.
The successful candidate is truly committed, creative and curious. You enjoy collaborations, are capable of actualizing visions and ideas into practically feasible working methods and methodology and you have good communication skills. It is important that you have good analytical and systematical abilities.
Information
The positions are full-time employments and starts as soon as possible within Spring 2024 or as agreed upon. The employment as a doctoral student normally covers five years, of which four years (80%) consist of full-time studies. The employment is extended annually based on the individual study plan. The salary is regulated according to a special doctoral student ladder.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 2024-02-07
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis, whereupon appointments can be made before the last application date. You submit your application through our recruitment system.
Attachments are preferred in PDF form and should include:
- A cover letter,
- CV,
- Attested certificates and diploma,
- References,
- Copy of your Master Theses,
- Scientific publications.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit https://ju.se/en.html
