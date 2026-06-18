Doctoral student in flexible x-ray detectors for medicine and diagnostics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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We are looking for a Doctoral student to become part of our team at the Division of Nano and Biophysics at the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Join our innovative team and contribute to exciting research in developing materials for tomorrow's applications in medice and quantum technology in a collaborative, international and dynamic environment. We use state-of-the-art advanced instruments for understanding how to mechanisms determining the materials properties and enabling the design materials and devices. We collaborate with research groups in academia and industry to complete the chain from material fabrication, device development, structural and properties characterisation and application of the devices.
About us
Division of https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics-and-astronomy/research/nano-and-biophysics/
is working at the forefront of experimental and theoretical research in the field of electron microscopy and correlation of atomic structure to properties. We combine world-class infrastructure, including the access to MC2 clean room and Chalmers materials analysis laboratory with state-of-the-art electron microscopes. The specific mission of Eva Olsson Group is to understand fundamental mechanisms that determine the properties of materials and enable the design of materials for tomorrow using advanced and state-of-the-art electron microscopy. We also develop new methods for correlating atomic structure to properties. We have a wide spread international collaboration network.
From quarks to the cosmos – atoms to devices. At https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics-and-astronomy/,
we explore everything from the smallest scale to the largest, in order to understand, explain and improve our lives.
About the research project
The focus of the project is to develop new and more efficient X-ray detectors. One important aspect is that they are flexible which is well suited for applications in medicine and diagnostics. The research will be carried out within the framework of a collaboration project with Linköping University and Uppsala University. The project is entitled " Flexible X-ray detectors based on novel high-Z covalent organic frameworks" and is funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in physics.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Course credits from one or more courses that include crystallography, diffraction and the theory of reciprocal space
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in using electron microscopes
Experimental experience in high resolution imaging and diffraction using transmission electron microscopes
Experimental experience of using energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy in electron microscopes
Experience in speciemn preparation for transmission electron microscopy
What you will do
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/graduate-schools/physics/
Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Use and further develop techniques for advanced electron microscopy
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/about-doctoral-studies/.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than July 31, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Eva Olsson
Professor mailto:eva.olsson@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9970483