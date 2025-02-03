Doctoral student in biology, with a focus on plant ecology
2025-02-03
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Doctoral position in biology, with a focus on plant ecology
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that stretch from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments we study different levels of biological organisation from genes, individuals, and populations, to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics, and combinations of these fields to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
The department is placed at two different localities: in Natrium at Medicinaregatan 7B in Gothenburg and at the Kristineberg marine research station operated by the Marine Infrastructure at the University of Gothenburg. The current employment is based at Natrium in Gothenburg.
General information about being a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg can be found on the university's doctoral student pages. https://www.gu.se/en/doctoral-studies
Project description
This research aims to understand the effects of climate warming-driven changes in pollinator communities, the timing of flowering and their interaction on plant reproduction and plant community dynamics in the Swedish Arctic tundra. The study will use historical data, experiments and time-lapse camera images to investigate three specific objectives: 1) how the composition of pollinator communities has changed over the past three decades, 2) what consequences this change has for plant seed set, and 3) how changes in flowering time affect competition for pollinators and plant reproduction.
The PhD student will work at the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences with Anne Bjorkman as main supervisor. There are also opportunities for collaboration with other researchers at the University of Gothenburg, Lund University, and Aarhus University. The project is linked to the strategic research area BECC (Biodiversity and Ecosystem services in a Changing Climate; http://www.becc.lu.se/)
and the PhD student will be offered the opportunity to participate in the graduate school ClimBEco (http://www.cec.lu.se/climbeco-graduate-research-school/).
Duties
The main task is to conduct the PhD thesis work under supervision, which includes development of the PhD student's methodological experience, analytical skills, as well as theoretical depth and breadth. Techniques that will be used in the project include pollination experiments, mark-recapture of bees, analysis of time-lapse images of flowering time, quantitative ecology (e.g., hierarchical modeling) and possibly molecular methods. The studies will be conducted both in the field and at Natrium in Gothenburg. Fieldwork will mainly take place at Latnjajaure in northern Sweden. The project is linked to issues in pollination ecology, Arctic ecology, global environmental change, and phenology.
Doctoral studies comprises four years of full-time study, and leads to a doctoral degree.
As part of your employment as a doctoral student, you may have departmental duties corresponding to up to 20 % of full-time employment, distributed throughout your study period, and result in a corresponding extension of the studies. Departmental duties usually consist of teaching at first- and second-cycle levels, but may also include research and administration.
Application
It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per this notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: February 24th, 2025
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
