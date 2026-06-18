Doctoral student in Advanced microscopy of Zr alloys for nuclear reactors
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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Are you interested in advancing materials for safe and reliable nuclear power using cutting-edge characterization techniques? Join our team at Chalmers to explore corrosion mechanisms in zirconium alloys at the atomic scale and contribute to the development of next-generation nuclear materials.
About us
The research at the Division of Microstructure Physics focuses on experimental investigations of engineering materials using advanced characterization techniques. We mainly use electron microscopy, atom probe tomography (APT) and large scale facilities (synchrotron and neutron scattering). The research primarily deals with the relation between microstructure and properties, and how this relationship is influenced by processing and in-service degradation. Among the materials studied, steel, hard coatings, zirconium alloys and high entropy materials are central. The applications are often related to energy and sustainability.
About the research project
Nuclear fuel is enclosed in cladding tubes made from zirconium alloys. To improve reactor safety and economic performance, new alloys are continuously being developed. In this project, the corrosion behaviour of a novel zirconium alloy will be investigated to improve our understanding of the underlying corrosion mechanisms and support the development of next-generation materials. Advanced characterization techniques, including electron microscopy and atom probe tomography, will be used to study corrosion processes at the atomic scale.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science or Mechanical Engineering.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience in materials science
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in electron microscopy and atom probe tomography
Interest in nuclear technology
What you will do
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Materials Science or Physics ( https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/graduate-schools/
)
Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to max. 20 percent of working hours
Investigate Zr alloy samples using electron microscopy, atom probe tomography, etc. to understand degradation phenomena like corrosion
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/about-doctoral-studies/.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 14.
For questions, please contact:
Mattias Thuvander
Professor mattias.thuvander@chalmers.se
+46 31 772 3322
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9970497