Doctor Needed for Partnership at Medical Center in Stockholm City.
2025-03-31
Doctor Wanted for Partnership and Work at a Medical Center in Stockholm City
Elegance AB is looking for a doctor who wants to become a co-owner/partner in a potentially profitable medical center in Stockholm City and also work there.
PREVIOUS OPERATIONS:
Revenue: 15 million SEK per year.
Patient base: 5,000 registered patients.
PERMITS:
The operation requires approval from Region Stockholm, which must be applied for and granted. Planned start of operations is in September 2025. Learn more about Region Stockholm's requirements and application process here:https://vardgivarguiden.se/avtal/avtalsomrade/lov-vardval-stockholm/vardcentral/ansok-om-huslakarverksamhet/
WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WHO:
Meets all of Region Stockholm's requirements to operate a medical center under Vårdval Stockholm.
Is willing to work at the medical center.
Desires a 50% ownership stake in the medical center.
Can contribute a startup capital of 1,000,000 SEK.
Collaborates effectively with co-owners, staff, and patients.
Is loyal and can maintain discretion.
CURRENT PREMISES:
8 treatment rooms
1 laboratory
1 reception area
1 kitchen
2 restrooms
Approximately 200 sqm space
INTERESTED?
Send your application with motivation and contact details. Please reach out with any questions. We look forward to hearing from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: medical-center-in-stockholm@eleganceadvisers.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556971-8843)
Regeringsgatan 65 (visa karta
)
101 10 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9255092