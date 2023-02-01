Do you want to fight financial crime? Join in the role as KYC associate!
2023-02-01
Would you consider yourself as someone who is comfortable working in a fast-moving environment? Invidem is a start-up company owned by six major banks in the Nordics and we are now looking for KYC associates to join in on the journey and grow together with Invidem!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Invidem was founded in 2019 by six Nordic leading banks.You will be a part of the KYC Information Services (KYCIS) team who is a group of 6 people. The age range is between 57-65 years old, and we would love to expand that range further.
This is a long-term position, and you will start working as a consultant through Academic Work, but the goal is a permanent employment at Invidem if both parties agree. Your assignment will start with a thorough introduction.
You are offered
• The chance to help build and grow with an interesting company at the beginning of their journey to make society a better and safer place
• A unique opportunity to combine a start-up environment with a stable foundation, combining the best of both worlds
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The KYCIS team is responsible for delivering compliant KYC information, including quality control.
Your work tasks will include:
• Receiving KYC requests from clients and collect information from the data aggregation and end customers
• Analyze and verify the results of the process above
• Send your analysis to a colleague for peer reviewing, as well as perform peer-reviews on your colleagues' analysis
• Contribute to continuous improvements for effective processes and systems
• Execute the operational plans according to agreed KPIs for the team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
The most important aspect of the candidates we proceed with will be a genuine interest, positive attitude, and motivation in joining and contributing to Invidem's journey. We expect you to promote a good and constructive working environment and share your knowledge with your colleagues.
Qualifications:
• A degree within Swedish Gymnasieexamen or an equivalent degree
• A few years' experience from work.
• Some technical skills and the ability to learn new IT systems
• Live in Stockholm
• Excellent written and spoken English
• Fluent in one or several of the Nordic languages: Danish, Finnish, Norwegian or Swedish
As a person you are:
• Analytical and thorough with high quality awareness
• Structured and self-organized with strong work ethic
• Comfortable working in an environment where there are still many unanswered questions
Other information
• Start: April
Omfattning: Heltd
• Placering: The office at Karlavägen in Stockholm
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Invidem's mission is simple but not simplistic: We help to build trust in financial markets through knowledge. In practice, this means offering qualified and compliant Know Your Customer (KYC) information to financial institutions and their corporate customers. Together with our founders, six leading Nordic banks, we have created a common standard for non-competitive KYC information in the Nordics - enabling easier and safer financial relations as well as improved customer experiences. Ersättning
