Do you have CE-license and want to work in a beautiful landscape?
2025-05-19
Do you have a CE driving license? Are you looking for new challenges and want to spend the summer in Sweden? Keep reading!
We are looking for candidates that have CE license and YKB (code 95). The job consists of loading, unloading and transporting food to customers in Götene/Sweden. Götene is a town near swedens largest lake Vänern. The landscape is beautiful with blooming mountains and rare flowers and plants where the deers are roaming in open fields. We provide hostel opportunities that are located 15 minutes from your workplace.
This job is a temporary position starting in the spring, but with good chances to stay in the fall. As a driver in Sweden, you will work full time and will be covered by collective agreement. The working hours vary, there are both daytime and slightly less convenient working hours. We provide hostel opportunities if needed.
We are looking for coworkers that wants a new adventure and aren't afraid to get out of the truck to help the customers if needed. You need to be social, service minded and an ambassador of the company.
DETTA SÖKER VI
You need to have:
• CE license and YKB (code 95).
• Good communication in English
Its meritorious if you have experience from customer service, logistic and know how to load and unload a truck in a way that is correct and safe. To match our different positions its important that you aren't afraid of physical work, that you are passionate about your work and take responsibility for the results of your work.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply by the link below and register at our website: www.studentconsulting.com.
If you have specific questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at: transport.sverige@studentconsulting.com
OM FÖRETAGET
SC transport is a part of StudentConsulting Group and have more than 20 years of experience in the transport industry and recruitment of drivers. SC transport cooperates with some of the largest companies in Sweden and we have job offers throughout the country from north to south. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Linda Tegelberg transport.sverige@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
9348053