Do what you love & be free from pain
Ledarskap Hub Sweden AB / Undersköterskejobb / Göteborg Visa alla undersköterskejobb i Göteborg
2025-04-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ledarskap Hub Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
, Uddevalla
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to MedialVagledning.nu. Here, you have the opportunity to start your own business and receive support along the way so you can run it successfully. You can also receive intuitive guidance via email and join us at the EMC2 (the Energy Master Course https://com.medialvagledning.nu/produkt/emc2-energy-master-course-enrollment/
). This is a 6-month- coaching-certification program where you will learn to tap into body, mind and spirit awareness, reading energies at a higher speed & be able to interpret complex information from your relationships, improve your decision making & detect imbalances in your system quickly. Alongside these 6 months, you will get coaching at our online clinic where you can be strengthened for different issues and to resolve real causes of pain, trauma, challenges in your relationship, career and business. We can also share messages from loved ones from the other side if they want to come through with information for your growth & resolution purposes.
At MedialVagledning.nu, we provide intuitive and medial guidance by reading your energies from a distance and identifying the root causes of issues such as unemployment, divorce, life crises, health problems, difficulties in getting started or attracting clients, relationship issues, and more. We work by scanning you before our phone conversation using our medial and intuitive gifts. You only need to share the main issue for which you seek help.
The team behind the organization consists of trained professionals in various fields, including doctors in medicine, guidance, coaching, study and career counseling, business coaching, sound healing, and life guidance. With over 20 years of experience in guidance across all areas of life, we can quickly identify the root causes of various problems and help our clients resolve trauma, blockages, difficulties, suffering, pain, and other issues that keep them from achieving the money, abundance, happiness, love, and health they deserve. Together with our guidance, we teach our clients knowledge so they can make changes throughout their whole system (body, mind, and soul) in the moment. Feel free to read multiple reviews on our website www.medialvagledning.nu.
If you are part of our EMC2 course (Energy Mastery Course) or a member of our online clinic (monthly subscription), you can access our Zoom sessions where we discuss real cases and difficulties you may have, working to strengthen your weaknesses as well as your intuition and perception. When you take our online training in EMC2 https://com.medialvagledning.nu/produkt/emc2-energy-master-course-enrollment/.
, you also learn deeper knowledge and how to master self-leadership, which can help you advance in life in various ways, make better decisions, resolve your own trauma, and learn to help others in a more effective and intuitive manner than other courses available that may not yield immediate results. You can apply for the course here: https://com.medialvagledning.nu/produkt/emc2-energy-master-course-enrollment/.
If you are accepted, you will join us for 6 months and gain access to a knowledge library with over 100 videos, and you can apply for a coaching certification from us. You can also start your own business and integrate knowledge into whatever work or career path you choose.
We will soon close registration for 2025. We will be selecting applicants soon. Enrollment can lead to coaching certification valid in Sweden & worldwide.
• *
You can also book guidance via email with us (https://com.medialvagledning.nu/produkt/medial-vagledning-via-e-mail-guidance-via-e-mail/).
• *
If you'd rather want to join our online clinic, you can apply here: https://com.medialvagledning.nu/medlemskapskonto/member/
and receive monthly help with guidance via Zoom, along with access to video material, activations, and tools to strengthen your intuition, perception, physical abilities, and other gifts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Arbetsgivare Ledarskap Hub Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7814) Arbetsplats
Medial Vägledning Jobbnummer
9256848