Director of Customer Service Nordics and Baltics at BSH
2023-11-30
Find out how you can reach your potential at BSH Home Appliances Group: As a leading manufacturer of home appliances and solutions, we encourage commitment and open-mindedness among our employees. With our global brands Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as our local brands, our focus truly is on innovation. And that doesn't just apply to our products and services, but also drives the way in which we cooperate, exchange ideas and organize our teams. Everyone is invited to make their individual contribution to our overall success. Join us now and give your career a home.
YOUR TASKS
The position covers the overall responsibility for all Customer Service activities in the Nordic countries and the Baltics. The challenge of this position is to manage a very high level of complexity resulting from the mix of seven different countries.
* Lead the Customer Service organization in Northern Europe.
* Develop and execute a strategic plan to meet operational objectives.
* Continuously adapt the organization to evolving consumer needs. And Improve processes to enhance consumer satisfaction and ensure profitability.
* Guide and motivate a culturally diverse Customer Service team.
* Collaborate with key stakeholders to identify synergies and opportunities. Ensure compliance with environmental and safety regulations.
YOUR PROFILE
* Minimum 5 years of leadership experience in Customer Service or a similar division.
* Proven capability in managing an international matrix organization.
* Fluent English skills.
* Strong process competence, marketing knowledge, communication, and analytical skills.
* Entrepreneurial spirit and a strong affinity for operations.
YOUR JOB CONDITIONS
* Employment: Experienced professionals (Full time)
* Competitive compensation (Classification GE).
* EU work permit required.
* Functional lead: Head of Customer Service Europe / Disciplinary lead: CFO - Northern Europe
Location: Stockholm, Sweden, or Copenhagen, Denmark.
Application
In this recruitment BSH Home Appliances cooperates with Jefferson Wells as a recruitment partner. If you have any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Sofia Huhta +46 8 452 33 69 or sofia.huhta@jeffersonwells.se
We work with ongoing selection so don't wait with your application!
