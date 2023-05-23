Director of Assortment and Purchasing at & Other Stories
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
As the Director of Assortment and Purchasing, you will lead the way for & Other Stories to become a leading fashion brand for modern femininity. You are ultimately responsible of both the assortment and the production functions with more than 100 colleagues, and you will have a smaller number of managers reporting directly to you. You will report to the Managing Director and will be part of the management team. Your main responsibilities are to secure:
That our collections are in line with our brand ambition and assortment strategy, and work towards maximal customer satisfaction, sales and profitability.
That our buying and production are supporting our short term and long-term goals, and that we maximize synergies between the functions.
An optimal organisation and process to reach our goals in a healthy environment that makes people perform at their best and develop further.
Qualifications
Minimum of 10 years experience from senior level leading positions with responisbility for assortment/buying
Deep understanding for and knowledge about production of both garments and accessories/beauty
Deep understanding for and knowledge about all parts of the process in collection development and steering
Experience from working in a management team
Proven experience of strategic development on a senior level
Strong leadership skills and communicator
Passion for fashion and a strong visionaire
Additional Information
This is a new permanent full-time role based in Stockholm with optimal starting date in October. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, latest by 12th of June. Interviews will be held continuously. For internal applicants - please initiate the dialogue with your current manager.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process, why we kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
