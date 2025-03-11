Director, Finance Nordics Marabou Mondelez international
2025-03-11
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Uniquely Yours.
You will be responsible for the overall financial performance, governance and integrity of the Nordics commercial unit. In this role, you will deliver detailed business plans within set targets and monitor the execution and/or adaptation of those plans. You will be part of a cross-functional Nordics leadership team and directly managing local finance teams across the Nordic markets, and engaging across the broader local organization teams.
How you will contribute
You will:
Manage Finance planning and performance management team/activities and related financial decisions including strategic plan and annual contract planning/forecasting, target development, financial performance reporting/analysis, financial modeling and decision support for the Nordics commercial unit.
Drive a strong controls and compliance environment at Mondelz International. You will also ensure that policies are understood in the organization and that proper controls and compliance are in place.
Partner and co-lead with the business providing critical financial perspective and insight for business strategies and decisions. You will also monitor and adjust execution of actions.
Drive for harmonization, efficiencies and improvements to ways of working and build a mindset of continuous improvement within the Finance team.
Build a high-performing Finance team and drive the broader engagement agenda. You will also recruit and develop Finance talent and drive our Finance talent agenda with a focus on the region/business unit pipeline.
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career. You will bring experience and knowledge in:
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE in financial planning and performance management including analyzing, planning and reporting company financial performance across all financial KPIs and strategy development, investment decisions and cost management to achieve financial targets.
BUSINESS ACUMEN and understanding of our business, consumer packaged goods industry, and snacking market including local customer/channel dynamics. Relevant experience in a large global corporation.
LEADERSHIP SKILLS including proven business partnering, influencing and communication skills across a large global public company; experience working as a finance leader managing cross-functional and business partner teams to make decisions and drive execution to deliver results.
GROWTH/DIGITAL MINDSET and the ability to identify strategic/tactical opportunities and leverage technology to improve operational efficiency/effectiveness.
INTEGRITY and sound judgement in all decisions and interactions aligned with our values and policies and external regulations.
More about this role
What you need to know about this position:
This is a key role within the Nordics commercial unit leadership team
Responsible for end-to-end delivery of the financial performance of the Nordics
Ensuring the right level & focus on compliance and controls across the broader organization
Key business partner and co-lead with the Nordics Managing Director
Education / Certifications:
Educated to degree level. Professionally qualified
Job specific requirements:
Breadth of skills & experience across the broader Finance function
Strong leadership skills
Knowledge of markets and categories within the Nordics
Travel requirements:
Will be required to travel across the Nordic markets from time to time based on business need.
