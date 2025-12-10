Director Finance Business Partner Clinics Europe
2025-12-10
Would you like to work in an international organization, together with dedicated colleagues who all share the same goal - to improve people's mobility?
Your Role
We are now looking for a Director Finance Business Partner Clinics Europe. The position is based in either Stockholm, Sweden or in Rennes, France. You will be part of a global finance team and you 'll lead a team consisting of 6 controllers and analysts. You will report to VP Finance Global Patient Care. Your main responsibility will be Finance business partner in Clinics Europe strategy execution, some of your tasks are:
Attend and prepare performance review meetings in close collaboration with business leaders
Monitor Clinics Financial Performance
Suggest practical recommendations based on analysis
Constructively challenge business partners strategic assumptions and goals
Develop practical and acceptable compromises when negotiating
Effectively prioritize business problems based on urgency and relevance
Clarify decision trade-offs to internal customers
Generate multiple options to solve a problem and identify the most effective solution
Build and monitor business cases that support strategic decision making
Be the primary finance stakeholder in regional Clinics M&A
Who You are
Master's degree in (Business) Economics or Business administration
At least 10 years of experience in a similar role
Experience in healthcare retail is essential
Professional verbal and written language skills in English
Language skills in French is a plus but not a requirement
As a person, you are business-oriented, result-driven, customer-focused, collaborative and independent. You have good ability to build and integrate partnerships, maintain flexibility in fast-paced environment, initiate change and have a critical and strategic approach in decision making.
What We Offer
At Embla Medical, our Icelandic roots inspire a culture of flat hierarchies, strong team spirit, and genuine collegiality.
• Purpose & Impact: Your work will directly shape our product strategy and improve lives globally
• Growth & Development: Collaborate with industry leaders and grow your career in a dynamic, international environment
• Flexibility & Balance: Enjoy flexible work options and a culture that values well-being
• Recognition & Progression: Be part of a company that invests in your development and celebrates your contributions
• Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values honesty, courage, and frugality, and is committed to diversity and inclusion
Employment Details
Full-time, start as soon as possible or according to agreement. Opportunity to work hybrid. Domestic and international travel is required in the role.
Join us in our journey to improve people 's mobility!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
