Digital Strategy Product Data Analyst to H&M Sales (Parental Cover)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
• *This is an 11 months contract**
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
The Digital Strategy Analytics Team supports the Value Streams and Commercial Teams within the Digital Unit with actionable insights and data-driven strategic options. This role will support our global digital product teams in improving our shoppers' journeys and growing their analytics prowess by steering data-driven roadmaps and commercial initiatives. The role interacts with a vast number of stakeholders (regional teams, central BI teams, commercial leaders, expansion teams, product teams) to coordinate the totality of conversations and competencies around our digital business performance.
Some of your main responsibilities & tasks will include:
Coordinate analytical projects across Digital Value Streams (for example, Pay, Receive & Return or Inspire & Discover), leading the process of hypothesis formulation - analysis - conclusion - recommendations
With high customer centricity, empower stakeholders to improve the customer experience through expert analysis of behavioral, commercial and product performance data
Help steer product roadmaps by supporting Product Managers and Value Stream Managers to prioritize resource allocation and product / value stream backlogs
Build and take ownership of business cases owned by the value streams, bringing together commercial, digital, user behavior understanding
Help commercial stakeholders understand the performance of products and features owned by your value stream peers
Work with multiple advanced analytics tools to analyze, execute and follow up initiatives from idea to industrialization
Be the driver for data driven decision making by enabling data visibility and educating the different stakeholders
Convert different forms of data into common language in order to guide commercial and regional teams
Use SQL, Google BigQuery, Google Looker, PowerBI and other analytical tools to dive deep into the data lake
Participate in the wider analytics community, both within CX&S and the wider H&M group
Qualifications
Just like everyone at H&M, we believe you are a sales-minded, social, open, communicative, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. You have a robust analytical ability with an eye for change and improvement opportunities.
3+ years of experience from product or business analysis, customer or commercial analytics, management consulting
Very strong experience with SQL
Previous experience with cloud analytics environments such as Databricks or GCP
Previous experience within ecommerce, retail, fashion or tech product driven companies
Academic degree within Business Administration, Economics, Engineering (or similar)
Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Google Data Studio, Looker Studio, etc
Demonstrated ability to synthesize large amounts of data into clear insights
Ability to work with multiple stakeholders across different competences (Commercial Leads, eCommerce Managers, Product Managers, Developers, Designers, Data Engineers, etc.)
Be comfortable with working within a large matrix organization
Strong communication skills and an ability to communicate and explain data and its implications to various stakeholders
Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving skills
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Additional Information
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want.
The role is based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We will review and interview applicants continuously.
Kindly do not send applications to this email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 49 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8868568