Digital Product Manager Parts Sales Enablers
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-09-26
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
The Parts & Logistics Enablers team are looking for a new colleague in the position as Digital Product Manager in the Parts Sales domain. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group?
This is us!
At Volvo CE (Construction Equipment), we are driven by the idea that through imagination, challenging work, and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected. We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere.
You work in the intersection between business, technology, and user experience. You understand the end user, customer, and business needs, utilizing user journeys and design thinking to secure that the digital product brings continuous value. You optimize the product to achieve the business goals while maximizing return on investment. And at the same time, you interact closely with the development team. In short, you are the functional leader with responsibility for the financial and digital deliveries of the products.
Our organization is based on people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company; we rely on diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together. We share ideas, thoughts and opinions.
The Parts Sales Enablers product consists of three solutions, Single Order Management, SOI, Global Customer Master and Global Parts Price System. The second product, Potcalc, calculates parts potential around the globe. You will be a functional leader for a small team working in the domain.
This is how you could make an impact
As the Digital Product Manager and Owner, you will be key in aligning with the business strategy and evolving the product including vision, strategy, goals, roadmap, and budget through the lifetime of the digital initiative.
Together with the community and stakeholders you will formulate and bring the product vision and its roadmap into business value. Continuous learning, prioritization and feedback are key to drive the transformation. You plan and forecast the need of competencies in the team and take ownership of the budget required.
You act as the enabler to connect other parts of the Volvo organization and emphasize collaboration and teamwork, in the team and cross teams.
Who are you?
We do not know yet, but we are eager to ...
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and preferable 5 years of experience from leading functionally. English is the main language, and we value verbal and written communication skills.
Furthermore, we think that you are a curious soul and can use your previous experience from working with digital product orientation and agile ways of working. To be successful in the role you are self-propelled in your ways of working.
You feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
Are we a good match?
In your role as Digital Product Manager, we expect you to develop your area of responsibility by having the ability to define the right priorities based on a customer centric mindset. We encourage the ability to drive business forward and act upon opportunities and ideas and transform them into value (financial, cultural, or social).
Volvo CE philosophy is built on important principles, to work with flow, continuous improvements and to perform & develop. If these principles light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our talented team! In preparation for our discussion, we would appreciate if you considered the following in your application/cover letter:
The bravest decision you have taken in the last 6 months!
Are you curious to know more about the position?
Connect to Malin Lindström, Head of Parts & Logistics Enablers Volvo CE D&IT,
Phone no +46 73 902 6679
Christina Nordin, Human Resources, Volvo CE,
Phone no +46 70 003 4232
The preferred locations for the position is Eskilstuna or Gothenburg, Sweden. Other main VCE locations could also be considered. If the location is outside Eskilstuna, travels are needed on a regular basis.
Union representatives for Swedish applicants:
Akademikerna - Patrik Sandberg, +46 737 656 229
Unionen - Kicki Höller, +46 70 003 4444
Ledarna -Pasi Järvelä, +46 73 558 5682
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We are happy to get your application. Last day to send in applications is October 24, 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8143982