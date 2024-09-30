Digital Product Manager Bess & Ems At Volvo Energy
2024-09-30
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team at Digital & IT.
Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Digital & IT is a function within Volvo Energy. We support our customers transition to a carbon-free world through great Digital solutions and experiences that enables customers to shift to fossil-free transport operations. We are comprised of different nationalities spread across the globe, united by our interest in technology and purpose of enabling green energy usage with our digital solutions. We truly care about the customer's business in terms of up-time, safety and productivity.
What you will do
Your future team at Volvo Energy Digital & IT are building highly qualified digital platforms with the high ambition to create market leading digital products with unsurpassed safety and reliability. We are comprised of different nationalities spread across the globe, united by our interest in technology and purpose of enabling green energy usage with our digital solutions.
You will be managing a set of digital products and be a natural go-to expert for your product area, focused on our Energy Management Systems (EMS) that support the complex needs of our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) products in the rapidly evolving energy markets.
You will identify needs, define roadmaps and backlogs for the digital capabilities within your product area and define the digital solutions best suited for these needs. Furthermore, defining when it makes more sense to build, and when we should partner with other digital players in our technology area.
Time to market is of great essence, which is why we strive to build and learn in short development and release cycles as well as leveraging different partnerships to provide high quality, robust and ever more advanced digital EMS and BESS capabilities.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a start-up company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We are a small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it is essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
Knowledge in the areas of
• Supervision and Control systems (e.g. SCADA)
• Battery Systems and Energy Management Systems
• IoT gateways
• Modbus, MQTT and OPC-UA protocols
• Charging solutions and eMSP/CPMS * Solid understanding of cyber security, data management and modern integration technologies.
* Experience leading Agile development and DevOps practices
* Relevant university education: electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, Informatics or equivalent.
* Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Specific knowledge of standardization related to our area is a bonus. For example, OCPI/OCPP, OpenADR, IEC 60870-5, IEC 61850 and DNP-3 etc.
This position is placed in CampX, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions:
Axel Kullander, Head of Digital Products BMOT axel.kullander@volvo.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/axelkullander/ Ersättning
