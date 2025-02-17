Digital Product Manager Bess & Ems At Volvo Energy
2025-02-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Our team builds market leading platforms and digital products with unsurpassed safety and reliability. Through these, we enable the shift to fossil-free transport operations and a fossil-free world.
We are comprised of different nationalities spread across the globe, united by our interest in technology and purpose of enabling green energy usage with our digital solutions.
So - What are we looking for in this specific role?
In your role, You will be managing a set of digital products and be a natural go-to expert for your product area, focused on our Energy Management Systems (EMS) that support the complex needs of our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) products in the rapidly evolving energy markets.
You will identify needs, define roadmaps and backlogs for the digital capabilities within your product area. You will define the digital solutions best suited for these needs and define when it makes more sense to build, and when we should partner with other digital players in our technology area.
Time to market is of great essence, which is why we strive to build and learn in short development and release cycles as well as leveraging different partnerships to provide high quality, robust and ever more advanced digital EMS and BESS capabilities.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
• Experience working with energy management systems in the energy sector is considered an advantage.
• Experience leading Agile development using DevOps practices
• Knowledge in the areas of
Energy management systems (EMS)
Supervision and Control systems (e.g. SCADA)
Protocols like Modbus, MQTT and OPC-UA
• Solid understanding of cyber security, data management and modern integration technologies.
• Strong technology interest - always interested in learning more
• University studies relevant to the position: electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, Informatics or equivalent.
• Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions
Axel Kullander, Head of Digital Products - Battery Technology axel.kullander@volvo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/axelkullander/ Ersättning
