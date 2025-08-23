Digital Product Manager Battery Industrial and Logistics at Volvo Energy
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow.
The Team - Volvo Energy Digital & IT
Our team builds market leading platforms and digital products with unsurpassed safety and reliability. Through these, we enable the shift to fossil-free transport operations and a fossil-free world.
So - What are we looking for in this specific role?
Battery Industrialization and Logistics (I&L) is a function within Volvo Energy that takes care of the second life of the batteries from an industrial and logistics perspective. Our responsibility starts when collecting the batteries at the dealers, goes through circular operations (refurbishing, remanufacturing, repurposing) and ends up with recycling.
In your role, you will be managing a set of digital products and be a natural go-to expert for your product area, focused on the I&L application portfolio which also includes the AB Volvo Group Battery Passport.
You will identify needs, define roadmaps and backlogs for the digital capabilities within your product area. You will define the digital solutions best suited for these needs and define when it makes more sense to build, and when we should partner with other digital players in our technology area.
To make things happen you will also act as a project manager for digital initiatives in the I&L area.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team! We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds. We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference.
Qualifications likely required to be successful:
o Knowledge of core business processes related to supply chain, manufacturing, and customer relationship management.
o Experience leading Agile development using DevOps practices
o Thorough understanding of data governance, data management, and data product development.
o Solid understanding of cyber security and modern development and integration technologies.
o Strong technology interest - always interested in learning more
o Digital Project management experience = digital skills and cross-functional leadership
o A "boots on the ground, get the job done" attitude
o Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions
Claus Biller, Head of Enterprise Architecture and Battery Digital Products
e-mail: claus.biller@volvo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claus-biller-90046531/
