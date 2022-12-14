Digital Marketing Specialist to Atlas Copco
Are you a digital expert who wants to get to know one of the customer centers in a worldwide company? Atlas Copco Power Technique Nordic are looking for you who wants to take the lead in further developing their online communications activities. You have a deep understanding of social media ad platforms, Google Ads, Adobe Experience Manager and Google Analytics. Your communication skills are great as well as your eye for design and concepts. The culture is international, helpful and they never stop learn. Selection is on going, send in your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an ambitious person with an innovative mindset, a passion for digitalization and new technologies, driven by challenges, to take the lead in further developing Atlas Copcos online communications activities. You will be a part of the Power Technique Nordic customer center, which is smaller team within the Atlas Copco group and spread out over the Nordic and Baltic countries, therefore it is crucial you speak and write English fluently.
You will work closely and report to the Marketing Communications Manager but you will also be a part of the global marketing and communications team, where ideas, solutions and inspiration are exchanging. Customers and sales engineers are people you like to chat and cooperate with. We offer an open atmosphere and understand you can't know everything. Therefore, we are looking for and appreciate when people have the "can do attitude" and see opportunities instead of obstacles. You find more information about Atlas Copco Power Technique Nordic here
This is a consultant assignment. As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Web and digital presence from planning to implementation and improvement
• Create and implement local landing pages and advertisements to generate leads
• Develop Visual Assets for Digital Campaigns
• Alignment of communications colleagues around the world
• Fostering and supporting digital growth, follow-up of digital KPI and targets for the customer center
• Content creation for advertisements, web and other platforms
• Create, Execute, Monitor and Optimize Digital Marketing Campaigns
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in this position, it is good if you have the following experience:
• Degree in appropriate discipline with some years of relevant experience in sales oriented environment
• Marketing or adequate knowledge through experience
• Web tools (Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Reports, Google Analytics)
• Execute, monitor and optimize content in advertisements platforms e.g. Google Ads, social media
• Adobe suit; Premiere, Photoshop and InDesign
• CRM Leads monitoring
• Office 365, PPT, Word, Excel
• English, both verbal and written is required
• Work within B2B (industrial or construction related business is an advantage)
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
If you want to learn more about Power Technique: watch this video! Ersättning
