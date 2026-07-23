Digital Experience Designer to Fashion Company in Stockholm
Digitalenta AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Join the Digital Experience Design organisation, a global community of designers and researchers exploring new opportunity areas within Digital Sales experience at a leading fashion company.
The assignment runs for 6 months from August 2026 to February 2027, based in Stockholm with onsite expected at least 4 days per week.
About the assignment
This role will shape how the brand builds an ongoing relationship with customers beyond moments of purchase. You will be responsible for rethinking post-purchase as a space for continuous, two-way communication that is not dependent on transactions. The work centres on how the brand shows up over time, how it listens, how it responds, and how it stays relevant without asking for immediate action.
You will work with communication as a system rather than a set of messages, defining tone, cadence, entry points, and feedback loops that allow customers to engage on their own terms. Success in this role means creating clarity and trust through consistency, not volume. The goal is to design communication that feels purposeful, human, and worth paying attention to, and that gradually builds familiarity and loyalty through presence rather than persuasion.
You will join the Digital Experience Design organisation, a diverse, global community of designers and researchers working across multiple Value Streams.
You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional product teams as well as colleagues in Tech, Marketing, Brand, and Commercial functions. Your work will shape both customer-facing and colleague-facing experiences across the Brand.
Responsibilities
Discover opportunities within the area of inverted commerce, related to agentic commerce
Conduct user research to inform, validate, and refine hypotheses.
Collaborate closely with the Product Manager leading this initiative, as well as other stakeholders. Also collaborate with colleagues in Post Purchase and Customer Service, as this relates to post purchase communication in a part of the customer journey owned by Customer Service.
Present experience concepts to help the organization choose a path forward.
Work with best practice related to both scalable and inclusive design.
Incorporate industry and technology trends related to AI and e-commerce.
About you
Motivated by creating real user and business value.
Curious, humble and knowledgeable about industry trends in digital retail and AI.
Driven by impact, ownership, and a thriving team culture.
Grounded in trust, psychological safety, and open communication.
Experience and Skills
10+ years of experience in design and innovation for digital platforms (web, apps, internal tools) in large-scale environments
Strong narrative and storytelling skills
The ability to bring clarity in ambiguous situations
A self-directed mindset with experience leading design initiatives end-to-end
Proficiency in Figma, Miro, and PowerPoint
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8111825-2112775". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
10009842