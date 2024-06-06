Digital Content Producer
Meet a Group international AB / Formgivarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-06-06
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity
Join us in shaping a sustainable world free from plastic pollution
At PlasticFri our vision is a sustainable world free from plastic pollution. Plastics are made from petroleum and stay in the environment for thousands of years! By 2050, the oceans could have more plastic than fish. At PlasticFri, we are on a mission to change that.
PlasticFri has been awarded as the "World's Most Innovative Sustainability Startup" among 1400 companies Worldwide!
We were also recently received the prestigious "Global Tech Innovator" award among 2000 technology companies worldwide.
We are now scaling our team in order to continue our mission of creating a world free from plastic pollution, where circularity has been enabled.
Digital Content Producer
As the Digital Content Producer at PlasticFri, your role extends beyond mere content creation; you are the creative powerhouse behind the visual identity and brand narrative of PlasticFri. Your primary responsibility lies in crafting compelling designs that resonate with our audience across various digital platforms while maintaining a cohesive brand image.
In this role, you will spearhead the design efforts at PlasticFri, leveraging your creative prowess to enhance our brand's graphic profile and visual storytelling. Your role encompasses ideation, creation, and execution across a spectrum of digital mediums, ensuring our content not only captivates but also communicates our mission effectively.
Main responsibilities:
Digital Asset Creation: Utilize your design expertise to create visually stunning and engaging digital assets, including but not limited to website graphics, marketing materials, banners, and presentations.
Illustration and Infographic Creation: Translate complex ideas and data into visually appealing illustrations and infographics that simplify concepts and enhance audience understanding.
Presentation Design: Craft captivating presentations that effectively communicate key messages, utilizing compelling visuals and layouts to engage stakeholders and clients.
Social Media Content Creation: Generate visually captivating content for PlasticFri's social media channels, ensuring consistency in brand aesthetics and messaging across platforms.
Design Strategy Development: Collaborate to conceptualize and develop design strategies that align with PlasticFri's objectives and resonate with our target audience.
Advertisement Production: Produce final artwork for both print and online advertisements, optimizing designs for various mediums and ensuring adherence to brand guidelines.
Ad Hoc Design Tasks: Tackle spontaneous design requests with agility and creativity, ranging from designing event collateral to optimizing website UI/UX elements.
Skills and Qualifications:
Proficiency in graphic design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and familiarity with design tools like Canva or Sketch.
Strong understanding of design principles, typography, color theory, and composition.
Ability to translate abstract concepts into visually compelling designs.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
A keen eye for detail and a passion for staying updated with the latest design trends and techniques.
Previous experience in a similar role or a portfolio showcasing relevant design work is preferred.
We also see that you:
Are very result oriented with a determination to deliver on high goals
Are passionate about impact and sustainability
Thrive in a fast-paced environment, being a doer and learning on the way
Are proactive and independent and take own initiatives and execute and deliver on them in order to achieve great results
Are curious to learn new areas and ways of working and improve
Possess self leadership, being accountable for your responsibilities and managing your work and time and development
Interested?
We are interviewing continuously with the aim of filling the position as soon as possible. Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8733248