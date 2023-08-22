DHL Supply Chain Nordic IT team is searching for an IT Project Manager
DHL Supply Chain (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-08-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DHL Supply Chain (Sweden) AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
IT Project Manager
At DHL, people mean the world to us. We aim to attract and retain the best talents. We provide challenge and opportunity for personal and professional development. We make sure that you know what a difference you make to our business and how you can be proud of building THE logistics company for the world.
Under the DHL Supply Chain umbrella, one of the business units of DHL, our mission is to provide customized logistics and industry solutions in the areas of supply chain management, warehousing, distribution, value added services, and lead logistics provider services for our customers - helping them deliver better results every day.
We are looking for an IT Project Manager for the Nordics, which is instrumental in ensuring that we are delivering solutions that enhance the internal and external customer experience.
Do you have a degree in logistics and/or IT and experience in managing projects? Are you a team player, do you have creative problem solving skills and do you like to lead and motivate people? If so, then you might be ready for our IT Project Manager role.
For the role of an IT Project Manager, you will be responsible for managing IT projects or the IT part of business projects. Using the DPDHL project management methodology you will ensure the successful delivery of project objectives within the agreed scope, time, budget and quality as well as the support of the overall project management and business in the best possible way. You will create and align detailed project plans and actively coordinate, lead and motivate the project team to support a successful delivery. Active risk management, early identification and resolution of issues, proactive scope control and change management, transparent and objective project reporting to stakeholders are further key responsibilities of you.
Travelling within the Nordics is required.
Your main tasks include:
* Manage the overall planning, control, status reporting, stability and delivery of projects to ensure that goals and objectives are met within agreed time, scope, budget and resource requirements
* Lead and motivate the project team to accomplish the agreed deliverables and business benefits
* Develop project plans, schedules, estimates, resource plans, and status reports to maintain customer satisfaction
* Build strong working relationships and ensure delivery of appropriate communication to all stakeholders
* Manage project risks and issues, define mitigating actions and drive resolution for a satisfactory outcome and escalate as appropriate
* Manage the scope of the project. Document scope changes and gain approval by required parties to ensure benefit realization
* Manage the budget of the IT project, highlight and resolve all spending issues.
* Function as a subject matter expert in area where the project manager has expertise (e.g. automation, test management, specific IT systems, EDI integration, etc.)
* Manage project progress to all stakeholders in accordance with a well-structured communications plan and ensure all communication is tailored to stakeholder needs
* Deliver best practice project documentation, completed to quality standards, kept up to date, available throughout the project and maintained in the project database
Your Profile:
* University degree in the field of IT, computer science, business administration or logistics.
* Good knowledge of the logistics industry and business processes in Supply Chain
* WMS & TMS implementation and integration experience, knowhow in Blue Yonder a plus
* PMP or Prince2 project management certification preferred
* Ability to lead and motivate a cross-country, multicultural team
* Financial acumen and strategic foresight
* Customer centricity and ability to inspire customers and gain their commitment
* Ability to work in a virtual/ matrix environment
* Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills
* Ability to relate to all levels of staff and management
* Result-oriented and driven by goal achievement with a strong focus on high quality delivery performance
* Work independently in a complex environment, set right priorities and self-motivate
We offer
* Challenging projects in an international environment
* Development and career opportunities in a dynamic, global company
Interested?
Please send your application and CV in English no later than 1st of September 2023.
For further information, please contact David Bassl, Head of Project Delivery Nordics, david.bassl@dhl.com Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "170461". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DHL Supply Chain (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556069-8473) Arbetsplats
DHL Exel Supply Chain (Sweden) AB Jobbnummer
8051065