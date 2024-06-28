Development Manager
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace. We believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and supportive work culture will lead to a better work environment for our employees and, ultimately, a better product.
What you will do and why:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Development Manager to join our Uppsala office. This senior role reports directly to the CTO and focuses on people development within our integrated team structure. The Development Manager will oversee developers, testers, and lead developers, ensuring smooth operations, improved ways of working, and enhanced job satisfaction. Your main responsibility is to align the ambitions of our organization with the development and growth of our development teams and team members. You are the person that keeps a close watch on the productivity and mood of our team members, while also translating and aligning our company growth strategy with individual development and growth plans.
Your key responsibilities are to:
Oversee the development and growth of approximately 25-30 direct reports.
Develop and implement strategies to improve individual employee performance and overall employee satisfaction.
Conduct one-on-ones, development talks, and salary conversations.
Act as a liaison between leadership and developers to address challenges and improve communication.
Collaborate with HR and the CTO to set up and manage training and development programs, if need be.
As a professional, we would like you to have:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
Minimum of five to ten years of experience in the tech industry, preferably with a SaaS product.
Background as a developer or engineer in a software company, with an understanding of C# and .NET environments, and Azure Cloud (preferred but not required).
Strong leadership skills with a facilitating leadership style.
Proven ability to grow and develop individual employees, their satisfaction, retention rate, performance, and overall career development.
As a person, we would like you to be:
Empathetic: Understanding and relating to team members' needs and motivations
Communicative: Effective communicator between leadership and team members
Analytical: Assessing team dynamics and organizational needs
Proactive: Initiating solutions to address issues
Supportive: Encouraging and supporting professional growth
Adaptable: Flexible to changing circumstances
Resilient: Handling stress and challenges positively
Trustworthy: Building trust through integrity and transparency
Industry
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
Interested?
