Deputy Market Manager, Ikea Kållered (gothenburg)
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Mölndal
2024-09-20
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Please note that Ingka employees will be prioritized in this recruitment process. There will be no relocation or mobility support in this process.
As the mother market and the origin of our culture and values, we have a big responsibility. We recently celebrated 80 remarkable years of IKEA in Sweden, here where everything once began! So much pride lies in our heritage, in our unwavering values, and in our vision to make everyday life better for the many.
Being home of IKEA is both a gift and a privilege. As we step into the next 80 years, we aim to be bolder, more agile, innovative, and more sustainable than ever before.
Would you like to be part of creating an iconic movement in IKEA's home market, Sweden? Do you want to drive extraordinary profitable growth and brand positioning, encouraging an excellent Omnichannel customer experience and lead a people movement? Then join our team in Sweden!
Now there is an amazing Deputy Market Manager opportunity in one of our iconic Market Kållered (Gothenburg)! Welcome home to Gothenburg, one of Europe's fastest growing regions, the world's most sustainable city destination and a region that stands for innovation! An IKEA market with lots of history dating back to 1972 when we were the 7th IKEA market in the world to open. Since May 2023 the team has been operating in a brand-new store just a few meters from the old one. A new store that has been a platform for different innovative projects and is still on a journey to become the home furnishing window to the world. We may have been in the market for more than 50 years, but in so many ways the journey has just started! Going forward that includes a partial rebuild of the store, while we are also together with our neighboring store expanding in the region to reach even more of the many people. Kållered is on an amazing and expansive journey, come and join us!
WHO YOU ARE
In this position, you are a role model of the IKEA culture & values. You have a passion for developing our business through people and you understand the importance of creating collaborative teams across your own organization and to co-operate with other parts of IKEA. In this role, we would like to see an entrepreneurial drive combined with a willingness to take calculated risks. You are eager to exceed goals and targets as well as a willingness to share responsibility with others.
Where others see limitations, you find opportunities! You are performance driven and have speed when moving from plans to actions and when delivering results. Last but not least, you of course have a passion for home furnishing!
We are waiting for you, to the home of IKEA!
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
The overall assignment in this role is to drive Omnichannel profitable growth and brand positioning, maximizing sales as well as encouraging an excellent shopping experience in an omni-channel environment. You are a strong contributor in positioning IKEA Sweden as The home furnishing window to the world and create a movement by presenting the IKEA range in an inspiring and commercial way - always with the customer in focus. Together with other Market Managers, the Area Manager and Country Service Office you share entrepreneurial ideas and express opportunities for improvement on current ways of working.
You actively engage with and share the responsibility in the delivery of the INGKA sustainability strategy to enable the ongoing transformation and growth of the IKEA business. You ensure high quality execution of all People processes securing performing, competent and engaged co-workers with the objective to be the best employer in your market. As a digital ambassador in the function, you embrace the omni-channel transformation in the market. By building networks with all relevant stakeholders in the local community as well as on the national and global arena in IKEA, you will be representing the IKEA market in Kållered (Gothenburg) together with the Market Manager.
In this role, you will lead and develop the unit Management Team to achieve IKEA goals and standards, embrace innovation, lead transformation, built a performance culture and deliverer an efficient and profitable operation in line with the IKEA Concept to secure IKEA as the best home furnishings company in the local market!
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We take pride in seeing everyone around us grow and develop, and we encourage people to experiment, test, try - and sometimes fail. As long as they learn along the way! We know that everything is changing more rapidly today and that we sometimes need to lead in the unknown. We throw ourselves out there to explore new possibilities and ways of doing things to make both our people and our business successful.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT?
Please send us your application (CV and Motivational letter) in English.
Please note that Ingka employees will be prioritized in this recruitment process. There will be no relocation or mobility support in this process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
E-post: linda.wallin@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Deputy Market Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED Arbetsplats
Ikea Göteborg Jobbnummer
8911420