Department Coordinator to the Stockholm School of Economics
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently about 50 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
About the position
This is a varied and meaningful role with broad responsibilities across finance, administration, communication, and operational coordination.
As a Department Coordinator, you will play a key part in ensuring that internal processes run smoothly while supporting researchers, faculty, guests, and staff.
If you enjoy a role that combines independence with collaboration, multitasking with structure, and administrative process ownership with cross-departmental interaction, this position will suit you well. You will be part of an ambitious, international, and inspiring environment.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
The role is broad and flexible, involving both administrative and hands-on tasks. This is an excellent opportunity to develop your administrative skills and work within different
parts of a dynamic organization. You will mainly work with tasks within financial administration, departmental support and coordination and logistics. Example of what could be work tasks within this position:
- Supporting the department's financial processes and routines
- Manage research grants and project finances
- Handle invoices, reimbursements, remunerations, and scholarship funding
- Assist Head of Department with various tasks
- Supporting faculty, staff, and visitors with day-to-day administrative needs
- Helping coordinate visits and practical arrangements
- Supporting the organization of workspaces and related resources
- Handling web content updates for the department's external communication
- Facilitating smooth internal communication and sharing relevant updates
Your profile
You are a service-minded, structured, and proactive team player who enjoys working in a dynamic environment. You are comfortable balancing several processes simultaneously and have strong communication and organizational skills. You enjoy interacting with both internal and external stakeholders and take pride in delivering high-quality administrative support.
Requirements
- Academic education
- Experience in administrative work
- Confident user of administrative and digital tools
- English, written and spoken
Meritorious
- Experience from an academic environment
- Experience working with research support
- Interest in digital development and process improvement
- Swedish
Other information
This is a special fixed-term employment of nine months. The position located in
Stockholm. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an
ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/3". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Education Office Kontakt
Viktoria Marthin, Group Manager viktoria.marthin@hhs.se Jobbnummer
9689812