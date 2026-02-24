Dentists to the northernmost part of Sweden
2026-02-24
Are you a licensed dentist looking for new challenges? Do you want to be a part of an organisation making constant progress? If you have a positive attitude towards change and appreciate to continuously develop your way of working, we can offer you a stimulated and developing job opportunity!
About usRegion Norrbotten is a county situated in the northernmost part of Sweden, covering about a quarter of Sweden. Region Norrbotten provides healthcare and dental care, and support research and education.
Public dental service Norrbotten, with clinics in all municipalities, has the primary task to offer children and youth dental care free of charge and ensure specialist dental care for county residents. We also cover a significant part of the adult dental care in the county and works under slogan "Health, Consideration and Service" with the vision "A healthy mouth in all ages".
Job requirementsWe are looking for dentists with an EU license. We prefer that you have a Swedish license from The National Board of Health and Welfare, but it is not a requirement. Read more at: Dental practitioner educated within EU or EEA - Legitimation
If you are a student and soon to graduate, you are also welcome to apply.
We prefer if you speak Swedish but if you don 't, you should be committed to learn. We place great importance on personal suitability and expect you to be independent, service oriented and flexible.
The work
As a dentist at Public dental service Norrbotten you are an important part of the team where we work together for the patient 's best interests. Due to our distribution with small and large clinics and a special dental care, you are offered a great opportunity for further education throughout your professional career. Through our different experience and roles, we develop and learn from each other, which creates job satisfaction.
"Folktandvården Academy" is our tailor-made skills development programs with a variety of odontological courses and educations for you as a dentist. We offer current and inspired training specially developed for the needs of the business.
What we offer
• We offer individual solutions regarding practical arrangements, such as language training, introduction to Swedish dentistry and help with finding a first accommodation in Norrbotten.
• All new employees in public dental care participate our tailored introduction program, called "HOS oss"
• Structured mentoring
• Development- and career possibilities where you get to be a part of creating the future of dental care
• Health promoting workplaces with access to health benefits and health allowance
• Read more about what it 's like to work with us and our benefits: Utbildad utomlands/Educated Abroad - Region Norrbotten
• EURES mobility supports may be available if you apply to this vacancy. Please check EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme (TMS) Sweden - Arbetsförmedlingen
Employment conditionsInitially, we offer a limited employment of 8 months as a dental assistent during introduction and language training, with an educational salary of 29,500 SEK. Once the license has been obtained, Region Norrbotten always aim to offer permanent full-time employment and practices individual salary setting in accordance with collective agreements.
Starting salary for newly graduated dentists is approx. 3797-3941 Euro/month (before taxes). Salaries are negotiable depending on experience/competence.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 (Last day to apply is 2026-05-03)
Ida Nilsson ida.nilsson@norrbotten.se
