Dental Nurse to the Future of Dentistry Stockholm, Sweden

Tired of traditional dentistry where sales often take priority over care? So are we.
At Dentme, we're breaking away from outdated models to create a new kind of dental care-care as it should be.
With us, you'll have the opportunity to help build the future of dentistry. We're leaving behind complicated pricing structures and stressful work environments, focusing instead on what matters most-our patients' health and experience. Our innovative pricing model allows you to fully support dentists and provide patients with the best possible care-without stress or pressure.
We offer you:
A clinic equipped with modern technology and access to an on-site staff gym
A work environment where care takes precedence over sales
A collaborative team redefining dental care together
A transparent and straightforward model that benefits both you and your patients
The chance to make a genuine difference in an industry that's in need of change
We are looking for someone who:
Is a trained dental nurse with a passion for patient care
Communicates effectively in both Swedish and English and prioritizes delivering the best possible patient experience
Wants to work in an environment where quality and transparency are central
Desires to be part of a team that challenges and reshapes the industry
Is driven by supporting dental care that truly makes a difference
Apply now and become part of the change. At Dentme, we're creating a new kind of dental care-together, for our patients, and for the future.
This is a full-time position with a start date to be agreed upon. Interviews are ongoing, so don't wait to submit your application!
