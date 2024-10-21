Dellner Couplers söker Global Quality and Health & Safety Manager
2024-10-21
Dellner Couplers is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and service of train connection systems, working with train builders and rail operators worldwide. We are currently seeking a dedicated and experienced Global Quality and Health & Safety Manager.
In this role, you will lead and develop the company's global strategy for quality and health & safety, working closely with our local QHSE managers in Sweden, Poland, the United Kingdom, China, and India. You will also collaborate with global functions such as HR, Engineering, and Operations. The role requires international travel and proficiency in English, both written and spoken. You will report to the Director of QHSE & Customer Service.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and foster a strong quality culture within the company.
• Manage, improve, and develop our global Business Management System in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 45001, and ISO 22163 standards.
• Serve as the main point of contact for our certification bodies, managing the global audit schedule for both internal and external audits.
• Support sites with internal audits and certification audits as required.
• Lead and drive improvements, implementation, and development of global processes for quality and workplace environment.
• Represent the company during customer audits and oversee the global implementation of corrective actions.
• Support sites and other process owners within our Business Management System.
Candidate Profile:
We are looking for someone with a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Health & Safety, or a related field. You should have at least 5 years of successful experience in a relevant industry, with a solid understanding of quality systems and standards such as ISO 22163, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001.
You have led continuous improvement project or similar initiatives in an industrial setting, possess strong technical and analytical skills, and are proficient in problem-solving with a structured approach. You are process- and system-oriented, with the ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks. Additionally, you have a customer-focused mindset, strong leadership abilities, and excellent collaboration skills. Fluency in both written and spoken English is essential for this role.
What We Offer:
At Dellner Couplers, you will be part of a knowledgeable and dedicated team. Our culture is characterized by strong collaboration, trust, and the opportunity to influence your work environment and personal development. We offer competitive employment conditions at our unique location in the Dalarna countryside.
Some of the benefits we offer include; collective agreements and pension plans, opportunities for personal development, health care allowance, access to an on-site gym and sauna, as well as nearby outdoor recreation areas and massage sessions during working hours
Dellner is a member of Rekryteringslots Dalarna, which offers co-moving services. Read more here
Application and Contact Information:
Please submit your CV along with a cover letter. Selection can take place on an ongoing basis, and the application deadline is 2024-11-10.
For further information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact:
• Director of QHSE & Customer Service: Jeanette Eriksson (jeanette.eriksson@dellner.com
), +46 703 401 993
• HR Manager: Mia Liljegren (mia.liljegren@dellner.com
)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
