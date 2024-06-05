Dellner Couplers AB is looking for a Global Sourcing Category Manager
GREAT NEGOTIATOR & STRATEGIC THINKER?
Driven by the challenges our customers face, we continuously strive to set new industry standards, resulting in higher productivity and enabling more efficient and safer commuting by trains. Dellner Couplers is a global leader within couplers and gangways for trains with around 1,100 employees at 6 manufacturing sites and 10 overhaul sites. Our customers are the train manufacturers and operators around the world.
Procurement at Dellner Couplers is about adding value to the business by developing category strategies and working with sustainable suppliers. Our Global Sourcing Category Managers are responsible for procurement categories where we can achieve synergies across the whole organization while meeting and exceeding our business demands.
We are now looking for a Global Sourcing Category Manager to join us in a truly global position, where you make a difference for the whole company while building an extensive network both within the organization and with external suppliers.
The location of this position is in Miszewko, Poland or Falun, Sweden. Frequent travel is a natural part of the job.
Your challenge
As Global Sourcing Category Manager, you manage and develop a sustainable category strategy including managing a global supplier base that supports our strategies. This includes achieving performance targets by leveraging cost and adding value for overall effectiveness in collaboration with stakeholders. You cooperate and network with colleagues and stakeholders at all levels, with the aim to secure the best possible setup to meet the business needs, and you use your outstanding communication skills to build relationships based on honesty, respect and trust. You lead a category team with representatives from all our manufacturing sites.
The vacancy covers the categories Castings, Machined and Welded parts, where you are responsible for agreements covering a broad range of the portfolio. Since you handle negotiations with insights into the needs and demands of our production as well as financial targets, experience from a leading position within the manufacturing industry is beneficial in this position. Business acumen and thoroughness is in your nature, with the ability to balance conceptual and analytical thinking.
Your background
We are looking for someone with a degree in a relevant field, such as Industrial Engineering & Management or Mechanical Engineering, or the equivalent experience gained from a working career. You are an engaged negotiator with strong project management skills and you easily see trends and movements affecting business. We work in a truly global environment and you have excellent skills in English, both written and verbal, while knowledge of Polish or Swedish is an advantage.
We are a company with an open-minded culture, actively working to create a workplace that is characterized by diversity and inclusion.
Application
Apply by uploading your CV including cover letter. Selection will take place continuously and the application must be received no later than 2024-07-01.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Jörgen Johansson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)23 765 455, jorgen.johansson@dellner.com
