Delivery/Scooter maintenance jobs in Stockholm
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2026-07-06
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Position 1: Package Home Delivery Drivers (Full-Time / Part-Time)
Job Title: Package Delivery Driver (Full-Time & Part-Time)-
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Job Description
We are seeking reliable, service-minded, and motivated Delivery Drivers to join our growing logistics team in Stockholm. In this role, you will be the face of our company, ensuring that local parcel distributions and residential home deliveries are completed safely, efficiently, and with a high standard of customer service. We offer both stable full-time schedules and flexible part-time shifts to fit your availability.
Key Responsibilities
• Load, organize, and inspect delivery vehicles before departing the warehouse.
- Navigate optimal residential and business delivery routes across Stockholm using digital GPS tools.
- Deliver packages to customer doors safely, adhering to strict time windows.
• Handle delivery exceptions, digital signatures, and proof-of-delivery updates via our clients' mobile app.
• Maintain clean and safe operation of company-provided delivery vans.
Requirements
- Valid Swedish or EU B-category driving license (Mandatory).
• High physical stamina for handling parcels and frequent lifting.
• Strong navigation skills and confidence driving vans in urban traffic conditions.
• Punctual, responsible, and customer-oriented mindset.
• Ready to abide by all rules instituted for professionalism and efficiency.
Position 2: Scooter Maintenance & Battery Swapping Drivers
Job Title: Fleet Operations Specialist / Scooter Maintenance Driver (Full-Time & Part-Time) Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Job Description
Join the green micromobility movement! We are hiring active and practical Driver Specialists to maintain Stockholm's urban e-scooter fleet, with a primary focus on swapping Voi scooter batteries out in the field. Operating a company van, you will track down scooters needing service, swap low batteries with fresh ones, and ensure the local fleet is safe and ready for riders. No complex mechanics experience is required—we provide full training!
Key Responsibilities
• Drive a company operational van through assigned areas of Stockholm to locate scooters via a smartphone app.
• Swap depleted e-scooter batteries with fully charged ones out in the field.
• Deploy, reposition, and correctly park scooters to optimize fleet availability and keep streets tidy.
• Locate, retrieve, and transport physically damaged scooters back to the central warehouse.
• Conduct basic, on-site mechanical safety checks and report larger issues digitally. Requirements
• Valid Swedish or EU B-category driving license (Mandatory).
• Comfortable driving commercial vans in varying weather and city traffic conditions.
- High physical fitness; the role requires lifting batteries and moving scooters throughout the shift.
• Problem-solving attitude with the ability to work independently in the field.
How to Apply
Interested? Send your CV to jobb@valjochslapp.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31
Email your cv
E-post: jobb@valjochslapp.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valjochsläpp AB
(org.nr 559559-3715), http://www.valjochslapp.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9992952