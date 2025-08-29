Data Scientist to Fashion Company in Stockholm
2025-08-29
Our client, a leading fashion company based in Stockholm, are looking for a Data Scientist to develop, maintain, and improve recommendation and personalization AI models.
You will own the full ML lifecycle-from data exploration and model development to deployment and monitoring-ensuring scalable, production-ready solutions that drive customer impact. This is a full-time consulting opportunity running from September 21, 2025, to March 31, 2026, 100% remote.
Responsibilities Develop and maintain current AI models (recommendation models, LLM based applications) and respective pipelines.
Improve performance and reliability of production systems.
Collaborate with product managers to identify use cases and deliver POCs.
Apply MLOps best practices for deployment, monitoring, and maintenance of system.
Perform ad-hoc data analysis and visualization to inform decisions.
Experience and Skills Strong Python skills and production-quality coding experience.
Practical Deep Learning Experience (Computer Vision, NLP)
PyTorch, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow
Proficiency in MLOps, CI/CD in GCP (Vertex AI).
Git and version control proficiency
Strong SQL skills
Practical experience in Recommendation and Personalization Systems
Experience with LLMs (prompt engineering, RAG, LangChain, LangGraph, Vector Databases).
Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes,
Hands-on experience on developing REST APIs.
Experience with Reids
Experience with DBT
Experience with Agile ways of working and collaboration in cross-functional teams.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
