Data Protection Legal Counsel to Kjell & Company

We are entering a new chapter of strategic development, investing in our digital capabilities, strengthening compliance frameworks, and ensuring robust governance in an increasingly data-driven environment. As part of this journey, we are looking for a Data Protection Legal Counsel to lead and shape our approach to GDPR compliance and digital risk management for the years ahead. This is a key role with significant impact on how we protect data, manage legal risks, and enable innovation responsibly.
Assignment
As Data Protection Legal Counsel, you will ensure compliance with GDPR and related regulations while acting as a trusted advisor on data protection and digital compliance matters. You will work proactively to manage legal risks in areas such as information security, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies like AI.
You will work closely with Group Legal Counsel and report directly to the CFO, collaborating across the business to provide guidance on complex legal issues and help build awareness and best practices throughout the organization.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Ensure compliance with GDPR and related digital regulatory frameworks, including AI.
Provide legal advice on data protection, cybersecurity, and AI-related compliance.
Develop and deliver internal training to raise awareness of data protection and digital security.
Collaborate cross-functionally to integrate compliance into business processes.
Your background
We are looking for an self-going person with strong expertise in data protection and a genuine interest in technology and digital development.
You have:
Law degree (LL.M or equivalent).
Several years of experience in data privacy and related regulations
Deep knowledge of GDPR and adjacent regulations.
Understanding of technical aspects of information security and digitalization.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
For you to thrive in this role, you need to be communicative, pedagogical, and solution-oriented. You enjoy working cross-functionally, feel confident handling complex issues independently, and have a strong interest in technology and innovation.
Location
This role is based at our headquarter office in central Malmö.
We welcome your application as soon as possible.
Best regards,
