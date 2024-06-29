Data platform engineer to our customer!

2024-06-29


For kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:

New Minds is looking to expand with new data talents. We are launching a new Focus Academy in the field of data science where you get to work in the industry and learn a mix of generic and data-related skills.

Our client is looking for a data platform engineer to support the development of their data platform. This company provides collective agreement insurance and occupational pensions for privately owned companies and their employees. They are undergoing a technical transformation, and you will be able to play a key role in this evolution.

About the role
A data platform engineer is responsible for ensuring that our customer has an efficient and secure infrastructure for their data platform. This role involves developing and monitoring the data platform and its connections to underlying data sources and integrations dependent on platform data (APIs or data sharing). Additionally, the position assists other data engineers or IT colleagues to ensure they support and utilize the platform effectively. Responsibilities include designing, supporting, and providing guidance for upgrades, scaling, monitoring, and establishing both secure and compliant data management in line with our customer's strategies and policies. This role also entails designing new solutions and further developing the sustainability of existing ones. It is a critical component for both daily operational activities and strategic development within the organization.

Develop infrastructure, architecture, and integrations to and from the data platform

Monitor built-in pipelines from a performance and resource perspective

Identify sources of errors and deficiencies in infrastructure or architecture

Monitor performance in various components of the platform

Manage permissions and access

Maintain documentation of architecture and infrastructure

Maintain integrations

How can you contribute?

Bachelor's or higher degree in computer science, data engineering, data science, software engineering, or a related field

Good python skills

Thrive in collaborative environments

Excellent communications skills

Curious and a flexible mindset

Knowledge in SQL

Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written

Nice to have

Hobby projects within the field of data

Work experience in the field of data

Not checking all the boxes? Relax, we are happy to work with you who are willing to learn and want to evolve with us.

What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager, tester, or web designer, we at New Minds have the network, experience and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be.

We believe in building a strong team through activities like after works, summer parties and kick offs where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.

New Minds Academy
Our Academy-program is the optimal start to your career. By applying and qualifying for one of the programs within New Minds Academy you receive a number of training sessions throughout the year and the connections to grow into your future dream role

Come work with us and let us support you to get to the next level!

