Data & Information modeller in SCD Data & Technology, Core Business Supply
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2024-10-06
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Job Description
As a Data & information modeller, you will support business stakeholders in understanding the potential of getting data to actionable information to enable business movement. You contribute by creating, enhancing and enforcing best practices, frameworks and accelerators across the organisation covering logical and physical modelling. You act as an ambassador for data democratization and collaborate with teams how to use data and create opportunities. You will collaborate closely with a multitude of stakeholders across different parts of the business. We work in a modern cloud-based Azure environment, and you will be a part of the community continuously developing our platform and capabilities.
More specifically, in this role you will be responsible to:
Analyse and translate business needs into data models, unlocking business value.
Working with development teams designing and enhancing data models and data flows.
Collaborate and communicate with stakeholders to understand needs and devise possible solutions.
Provide technical leadership in data & information modelling space.
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools and materials across the organisation.
In this role you will report to our Data & Analytics manager at IKEA Supply and work closely with the Data modelling community to lead towards uniformity and commonality, contributing to the Inter IKEA Digital framework and delivering on the needs of IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board! You can find more information about our digital journey at Technology and Digital Career Hub at IKEA
Qualifications
You are appreciated for your collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines. You are curious by nature and have a talent for translating business needs into sustainable information models. You can make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers. You are able to build strong relationships and trust between different stakeholders. You have a comprehensive understanding and experience in designing and building data models and data pipelines. You have good knowledge of modern development methodologies and working methods. You have proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks in cloud environments.
Additional information
This position is located in Älmhult/Malmö, Sweden or Pratteln, Switzerland. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 25th of October 2024.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Håkan Almblad, IKEA Supply Data & Information modelling leader, hakan.almblad@inter.ikea.com
, or questions about the recruitment process feel free to connect with Dan Gustafsson, dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
, People & Culture Leader. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8939767