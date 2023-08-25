Data Engineer in Portfolio Management Institutions at SEB in Stockholm
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues. Does that sound like a fit for you?
What you will be doing
At Portfolio Management Institutions (PMI) we develop and maintain solutions for SEB:s fund company Investment Management AB and institutional clients (AMS). You will be part of a professional team, Reporting & Analytics that is also part of a tribe FoPS (Funds and Portfolio Services).
The teams product is dedicated to data for funds, portfolios and financial instruments. This can be ESG-data, performance reporting or legal reporting such as SFDR. Your job is to enable this data for analytics and reporting, always seeking new ways of improving.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for an outgoing & positive team player who loves data. You are a problem solver and enjoy working in teams, sharing knowledge, and learning from others. We expect that you have an academic degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field as well as experience working with databases. We also expect you have a few years of working experience as data engineer, BI developer or similar role.
You know how to dig into databases (SQL mainly), have experience of data visualisation in Tableau, SSRS, Power BI or similar. You are also curious of or experienced with GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and related tools. We expect that you over time will work in Big Query.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Agile and modern ways of working
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Ready to join?
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 15th September 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8060141