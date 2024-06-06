Data Engineer for Ikano Bank

Meet a Group international AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö
2024-06-06


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Malmö, Staffanstorp, Vellinge, Lund, Trelleborg eller i hela Sverige

Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:

Are you passionate about data and technology? Are you a motivated and analytical person seeking an exciting and rewarding opening in a fast-paced environment? Have you worked with Data Engineering and AWS? If you're looking for change - we're looking for you!

Ikano Bank's Digital organization is on an exciting transformation journey to advance our mindsets, ways of working, and solutions. Our vision is to establish user-friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our co-workers and partners. Let's achieve great things together!

We offer you

As a Data Engineer you will strengthen our Data & Analytics function and you will have a great platform to expand your career and data knowledge. You will work in a diverse and friendly team in a fast-paced environment, acting as a subject matter and collaborating closely with Scrum Master, Product Owner, Business Intelligence Architect, Data Analyst as well as business stakeholders.

This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.

Are you the one for Ikano?
Key responsibilities:

Analyze and understand raw source data as well as business data needs.

Develop and support data pipelines on IKANO Bank's AWS-based Data Platform

Transform designs and requirements into efficient, high-performing, easily maintainable, and reusable code

Apply critical thinking skills, identify trends and root causes of relatively complex problems

Automate as much as possible, from CI/CD pipelines to testing and data quality

Participate in the Solution Design process and pro-actively recommend solutions

As we strive to work according to DevOps practices, you will share the responsibility with the rest of the team to make sure that our solutions are developed, tested, deployed, and run well

Collaborate with, help and support team members and other stakeholder

Key Qualifications

Understand the demand of particular requirements or problems and applies data engineering skills/techniques thereafter

Knowledge base acquired from a few years of experience in data technologies used for data transformation in relational databases and big data environments ( such as on S3, Python, IAM, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, Spark, Redshift, Airflow etc)

Has experience building Datalake, Datawarehouse or Datamarts in AWS

Experience working with complex data sets, building and maintaining data platforms with focus on data integrity, high data quality

Experience with building pipelines for batch and streaming sources

Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal)

Meritorious:

Experience in data modeling, particularly for Data Warehouses

Knowledge of Infrastructure as code and CI/CD pipelines

Experience working in DevOps team

Experience collaborating with offshore support team

Experience in the technology of our current data platform technologies (Oracle RDBMS and Informatica)

Experience and knowledge of agile frameworks, preferably SAFe

Financial/Banking experience

We want our customers, partners, and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different.

Join us now - together we will find a better way

This position is a full-time employment, located in Malmö or Nottingham. In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza. More information about the position can be provided by Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se

We look forward to receiving your application!

About us

At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We are an international group of companies active within finance, insurance, production, real estate and retail. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Our mission is to simplify the many people's lives so they can focus on living it. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers.

Find out more about us on www.ikanogroup.com

Keywords: Data Engineer Banking, AWS, Financial Services

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Meet a Group international AB (org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se

Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund

Jobbnummer
8733223

Prenumerera på jobb från Meet a Group international AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Meet a Group international AB: