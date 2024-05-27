Data Engineer for Ikano Bank
2024-05-27
Are you passionate about data and technology? Are you a motivated and analytical person seeking an exciting and rewarding opening in a fast-paced environment? Have you worked with Data Engineering and AWS? If you're looking for change - we're looking for you!
Ikano Bank's Digital organization is on an exciting transformation journey to advance our mindsets, ways of working, and solutions. Our vision is to establish user-friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our co-workers and partners. Let's achieve great things together!
We offer you
As a Data Engineer you will strengthen our Data & Analytics function and you will have a great platform to expand your career and data knowledge. You will work in a diverse and friendly team in a fast-paced environment, acting as a subject matter and collaborating closely with Scrum Master, Product Owner, Business Intelligence Architect, Data Analyst as well as business stakeholders.
This position is more than what meets the eye. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
Key responsibilities:
Analyze and understand raw source data as well as business data needs.
Develop and support data pipelines on IKANO Bank's AWS-based Data Platform
Transform designs and requirements into efficient, high-performing, easily maintainable, and reusable code
Apply critical thinking skills, identify trends and root causes of relatively complex problems
Automate as much as possible, from CI/CD pipelines to testing and data quality
Participate in the Solution Design process and pro-actively recommend solutions
As we strive to work according to DevOps practices, you will share the responsibility with the rest of the team to make sure that our solutions are developed, tested, deployed, and run well
Collaborate with, help and support team members and other stakeholder
Key Qualifications
Understand the demand of particular requirements or problems and applies data engineering skills/techniques thereafter
Knowledge base acquired from a few years of experience in data technologies used for data transformation in relational databases and big data environments ( such as on S3, Python, IAM, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, Spark, Redshift, Airflow etc)
Has experience building Datalake, Datawarehouse or Datamarts in AWS
Experience working with complex data sets, building and maintaining data platforms with focus on data integrity, high data quality
Experience with building pipelines for batch and streaming sources
Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal)
Meritorious:
Experience in data modeling, particularly for Data Warehouses
Knowledge of Infrastructure as code and CI/CD pipelines
Experience working in DevOps team
Experience collaborating with offshore support team
Experience in the technology of our current data platform technologies (Oracle RDBMS and Informatica)
Experience and knowledge of agile frameworks, preferably SAFe
Financial/Banking experience
We want our customers, partners, and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
This position is a full-time employment, located in Malmö or Nottingham. In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza. More information about the position can be provided by Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
We look forward to receiving your application!
About us
At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We are an international group of companies active within finance, insurance, production, real estate and retail. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Our mission is to simplify the many people's lives so they can focus on living it. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers.
Find out more about us on www.ikanogroup.com
