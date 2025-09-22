Data Analyst to Fashion Company in Stockholm
2025-09-22
As a Data Analyst focused on data visualization and commercial analytics, you'll support strategic decisions that shape the global customer experience and drive profitable growth. This is a full-time assignment running from October 5th, 2025, through March 31st, 2026.
About the RoleYou'll be part of the Analytics & BI team, working closely with stakeholders across functions to lead data-driven initiatives. This role combines hands-on analysis with business impact, giving you the opportunity to influence strategic decisions through clear and actionable insights. You will report to the Analytics & BI lead and collaborate cross-functionally with commercial and digital teams.
Responsibilities Define analysis plans that support retail strategy, omni-channel growth, and customer behavior insights
Conduct structured, end-to-end analytical projects to support commercial initiatives
Translate complex business needs into clear, data-backed recommendations for senior stakeholders
Use SQL, R, and/or Python to explore, analyze, and visualize large-scale internal and external datasets
Deliver real-time insights through dashboards and visual storytelling that inform key business decisions
Perform ad-hoc analyses to address emerging business questions
Collaborate across teams to share findings, refine insights, and align on priorities
About You
You're a mid- to senior-level Data Analyst with a solid foundation in data exploration and visualization. Your ability to communicate insights clearly, coupled with a sharp business mindset, makes you a valued partner to commercial stakeholders. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are motivated by the impact your work can have on the customer journey and business growth.
Experience and Skills 5+ years of experience in data, insight, or business analyst roles, either in-house or consulting
Proven track record of translating business challenges into structured analytical solutions
Proficiency in SQL for working with complex datasets
Experience using R or Python for data modeling, analysis, and visualization
Strong skills in data visualization and storytelling through dashboards or reports
Ability to work onsite in Stockholm, full-time
Excellent communication skills, with experience presenting insights to senior stakeholders
Degree in a quantitative field such as engineering, economics, statistics, business, or finance
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
