Data Analyst to Fashion Company in Stockholm
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
As a Data Analyst focused on data visualization and commercial analytics, you'll turn complex data into clear insights that support commercial decisions across a global retail organization. This is a full-time assignment running from July 2026 through January 2027.
About the Role
You'll work in a data-driven product team, responsible for turning commercial and customer data into clear insights. You'll collaborate closely with commercial leads, ecommerce managers, product managers, designers and data engineers, and need to communicate data equally well to a CFO as to a data engineer.
Responsibilities
Build and maintain dashboards and visualizations
Analyze commercial and customer data
Communicate insights to a broad and diverse stakeholder group
Collaborate cross-functionally in a large matrix organization
Work in a cloud-based analytics environment
About you
You're a mid-level Data Analyst with a proven ability to synthesize large amounts of data into clear, actionable insights. You're comfortable navigating a large matrix organization and working with stakeholders across commercial, product and tech. You communicate data and its implications with confidence, whether the audience is a developer or a business lead, and you bring an analytical mindset and strong problem-solving skills to everything you do.
Experience and Skills
Strong SQL experience, proficiency in Python is a plus
Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Google Data Studio, Looker Studio, etc
Previous experience with cloud analytics environments such as Databricks or GCP
Previous experience within ecommerce, retail, fashion or tech product driven companies
Academic degree within Business Administration, Economics, Engineering (or similar)
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Interviews are ongoing, please send in your application and CV in Word format.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7976736-2072852". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9980725