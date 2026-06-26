Data Analyst to Fashion Company in Stockholm

Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2026-06-26


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As a Data Analyst focused on data visualization and commercial analytics, you'll turn complex data into clear insights that support commercial decisions across a global retail organization. This is a full-time assignment running from July 2026 through January 2027.
About the Role
You'll work in a data-driven product team, responsible for turning commercial and customer data into clear insights. You'll collaborate closely with commercial leads, ecommerce managers, product managers, designers and data engineers, and need to communicate data equally well to a CFO as to a data engineer.
Responsibilities
Build and maintain dashboards and visualizations

Analyze commercial and customer data

Communicate insights to a broad and diverse stakeholder group

Collaborate cross-functionally in a large matrix organization

Work in a cloud-based analytics environment

About you
You're a mid-level Data Analyst with a proven ability to synthesize large amounts of data into clear, actionable insights. You're comfortable navigating a large matrix organization and working with stakeholders across commercial, product and tech. You communicate data and its implications with confidence, whether the audience is a developer or a business lead, and you bring an analytical mindset and strong problem-solving skills to everything you do.
Experience and Skills
Strong SQL experience, proficiency in Python is a plus

Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Google Data Studio, Looker Studio, etc

Previous experience with cloud analytics environments such as Databricks or GCP

Previous experience within ecommerce, retail, fashion or tech product driven companies

Academic degree within Business Administration, Economics, Engineering (or similar)

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Interviews are ongoing, please send in your application and CV in Word format.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7976736-2072852".

Arbetsgivare
Digitalenta AB (org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta)
114 51  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Digitalenta

Jobbnummer
9980725

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