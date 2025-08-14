D&IS Quality Director for Sweden & Finland - 484519
Alstom Transport AB
2025-08-14
Could you be the full-time Quality Director for Digital & Integrated Systems in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Sara Lindqvist (Quality Director D&IS CNE), and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates. The Quality Director for D&IS is in charge to support the D&IS organization for the Quality Excellence Program for all activities.
We'll look to you to:
Quality Action Plan:
Develop Quality Culture & Right First Time Approach.
Ensure consistency of QCD objectives and the contractual/regulatory obligations applicable to the projects.
Drives continuous improvement in accordance with APSYS (Alstom Performance System)
Promoting towards other functions the right quality mindset, culture and trainings
Quality embedded in operations:
Deploy Quality Policy within the management committee of the Product line
Ensure Quality and Safety assessment in the products & services delivered to the customers, right of veto on delivery.
Increase Customer satisfaction through periodic meetings, Customers Surveys, product delivery controls,
Manage and escalate Top issues impacting safety and customer.
Quality Resources Management:
Lead, Manage and develop the Quality teams
Develop the Quality Teams & competences, using quality school, expertise, and APSYS assessments.
Deploy tools and indicators, and contribute to their improvement
Quality Management System and Process management:
Evaluate by Internal Audits the quality performance in each process.
Ensure the right update about the Quality (QMS) Reference documents, using REX process.
Obtain certifications (ex: ISO, CMMI) according the strategy of the company
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in Engineering, General Management, or Quality Management.
Extensive experience in quality, project, and operations management.
Strong leadership with communication and influencing skills
International and multi-cultural mindset
Fluent in English; Swedish is desirable
Ability to deal with complex matrix organization and multiple interfaces
Autonomous & Rigorous
Continuous improvement mindset and customer oriented
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and driven colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Please note that during the holiday period we are reviewing all applications for this role as they come we will get in touch with you as soon as we are back, at the end of summer. That is also when we will start taking further steps in the recruitment process.
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
